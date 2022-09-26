Read full article on original website
USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 4. NZXT may be best known for its gaming PCs and components, but the company has extended its efforts to cover all aspects of a PC build with mostly positive results. While we didn't love the ultralight NZXT Lift Mouse, the compact Function Mini TKL keyboard impressed us enough to earn an Editors' Choice award. Now NZXT has unveiled a gaming monitor, the $339.99 Canvas 32Q Curved. Its handsome 1500R curve, bold matte color scheme, and 165Hz refresh rate with QHD (1440p) resolution are backed by solid performance across the board. The Canvas 32Q doesn't move the dial forward in any radical way, but it's capable and affordable enough to earn our recommendation as a budget gaming display.
The go-to choice for gamers well versed in commands and shortcuts, 65 and 60 percent keyboards are also great for expert typists, and really anyone looking to save some desk real estate by shaving off a third of the keyboard. Make no mistake, losing size doesn’t mean loss of functionality. Some manufacturers of compact keyboards have gone above and beyond to cram in just about everything you’d expect from a full-size keyboard. The latest to come across our desk is the Roccat Vulcan II Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($149), a gorgeous 65 percent board with excellent RGB lighting and tons of functionality, courtesy of Roccat’s Easy Shift technology.
When it comes to thin and lightweight notebooks, Lenovo's ThinkPad Carbon line is iconic, but those carbon-fiber ultraportable laptops have been restricted to business users. The Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon ($1,119 as tested) brings that slim, ultralight construction to a compact consumer system. A 13.3-inch cousin to the 14-inch, AMD-based Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon, the Slim 7i offers Intel Core i7-powered performance, luxury features like a factory-calibrated display (though not the deluxe OLED screen of the Slim 7 Carbon), and even a USB-C hub to give you the additional ports you might be missing on other systems. It could use some more polish in areas such as a better webcam or longer battery life, but overall, it's a solid-effort ultraportable, if not in the upper tier.
The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro earned high marks in our review a few years ago because of its sharp HDR image quality, wide field of view, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Vivint’s $249.99 Doorbell Camera Pro (Gen 2) offers a few upgrades over its predecessor, including onboard video storage, an enhanced image sensor, and an updated Computer Vision Chip (CVC) for more accurate alerts. However, this pricey doorbell only works with Vivint home security systems and requires professional installation. Moreover, it doesn't stream video to smart displays like the previous model did. If you don’t have a Vivint system, our Editors’ Choice winner, the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro ($93.99), offers a lot more features for a lot less money.
Tesla's AI Day, a yearly event for the tech-obsessed eager to see new ways the company is pushing the envelope, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30 in Palo Alto. It's expected to be live-streamed on the Tesla website and YouTube channel around 5 p.m. PT and promises lots of Big Musk Energy.
The Latitude 9430 is Dell's premier 14-inch business laptop—far from cheap (starts at $2,169; $2,994 as tested) but with the best the company has to offer, from Intel's latest processing and networking silicon to optional 4G or 5G mobile broadband. Available in both clamshell and our tested 2-in-1 convertible form, the 9430 delivers solid performance and connectivity and fine battery life, though we're mildly disappointed it doesn't offer a 4K or OLED screen option.
If you're looking to upgrade your home security setup this fall, Amazon's Ring and Blink brands has several new ways to keep tabs on your packages as well as who's snooping around your yard. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. Up first is a Pro version of the Ring Spotlight Cam that...
Cloudflare is launching a new service called Turnstile that aims to replace CAPTCHA tests. Mention "Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart" (CAPTCHA) to most people and they'll probably roll their eyes. I for one have had more than enough of being asked to identify images of taxis or attempting to decipher the word hidden in unreadable text.
TV brightness is measured in nits, or candela per square meter (cd/m^2). Most high dynamic range (HDR) content is mastered for 1,000 nits, but the vast majority of TVs, especially cheaper ones, don't get that bright. Even the brightest TVs we've tested have only come close to 2,000 nits. Samsung, however, just announced a TV it claims can get over twice as bright.
After introducing mini-LED backlights on its Editors’ Choice-winning 6-Series Google TV from 2021, TCL is at last bringing the same tech to its 6-Series 4K Roku TV lineup. That lighting system helps the 65-inch model we evaluated ($999.99) earn excellent scores in testing and outclass its predecessor. The TV also works well for gaming because of its low input lag and support for AMD FreeSync Pro. That said, it can’t quite match its sibling’s color accuracy or get as bright as the Hisense U8H ($1,399.99 for 65 inches), our current overall Editors’ Choice winner. Those slight weaknesses aside, the 6-Series is still the best set you can get with Roku built in.
Number of Wired LAN Ports (Excluding WAN Port) 1 on router, 2 on satellites. When we reviewed the Eero 6 Plus earlier this year, it earned an Editors’ Choice award for its speedy throughput performance, its ease of use, and its ability to control home automation devices. The new Eero Pro 6E mesh system ($499) offers more of the same, plus it adds multi-gig connectivity and support for the 6GHz Wi-Fi band known as Wi-Fi 6E. It still doesn’t have any USB ports, and you’ll have to pay extra for parental controls and anti-malware protection, but neither of these minor gripes prevents it from earning an Editors’ Choice award.
Apple's iOS 16 lets you 'feel' the keyboard while typing without the annoying tap, tap, tap sound. Apple dropped a slew of new features onto our iPhones with the release of iOS 16. Most people will focus on customizing their lock screen or un-sending messages. Some people may also be occupied trying to figure out why their brand-new iPhone 14 Pro buzzes when using social media (make sure you update to iOS 16.0.2).
How often do you delete files off your smartphone and computer to make way for more content? You might think upgrading to a new device will relieve your storage needs, but that only solves the issue for that particular gadget. And with everything from 4K videos to massive games eating up more of our capacity each year, you should consider a solution that can handle all the devices in your household.
Amazon is updating its smallest and biggest smart speakers with new Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, and Echo Dot Kids devices, plus new spatial audio processing for the Echo Studio. The upgraded Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock feature a new audio system, with a custom full-range driver...
