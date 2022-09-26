ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technical Tidbits 9/30: Looking forward

Well, a lot has happened since last week as we get into Week 5 of the college football season. The big news coming out of the Flats relates to the firings of Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins and Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury. Naturally, that will be the focus of many Tech fans in the coming weeks and months until a head coach is named. There were a lot of profile articles on potential head coaches, so rather than go there, I thought I’d include this AJC piece below for the first article of today’s Tidbits.
Georgia Tech Football: GT vs. Pittsburgh Advanced Stats Preview

A new (if only temporary) era of Georgia Tech football will kickoff Saturday night when Tech travels to Pittsburgh to face off with the Panthers at 8 PM ET on ACCN. Coming off of another frustrating game that culminated in the dismissal of Head Coach Geoff Collins and Athletic Director Todd Stansbury, GT will seek to rebound with Brent Key at the helm. On the other side, Pat Narduzzi leads a 3-1 Panther team that narrowly beat West Virginia and narrowly lost to Tennessee before rolling over Western Michigan and Rhode Island. Let’s look to the numbers to get a better idea of what to expect up north this weekend.
