A new (if only temporary) era of Georgia Tech football will kickoff Saturday night when Tech travels to Pittsburgh to face off with the Panthers at 8 PM ET on ACCN. Coming off of another frustrating game that culminated in the dismissal of Head Coach Geoff Collins and Athletic Director Todd Stansbury, GT will seek to rebound with Brent Key at the helm. On the other side, Pat Narduzzi leads a 3-1 Panther team that narrowly beat West Virginia and narrowly lost to Tennessee before rolling over Western Michigan and Rhode Island. Let’s look to the numbers to get a better idea of what to expect up north this weekend.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO