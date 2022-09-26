These are the 14 singers John Legend recruited on ‘The Voice’

John Legend on the set of “The Voice.” | Tyler Golden, NBC

A new season of “ The Voice ” has arrived, with coaches Camila Cabello , Blake Shelton , John Legend and Gwen Stefani securing artists for their teams.

Here’s a breakdown of the artists that have joined Legend’s team so far.

Note: This story will be updated each week as new episodes air.

Team John Legend on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Nia Skyfer

Related

Nia Skyfer ended up being the last artist to join Team Legend, following her performance of Cabello’s “Bam Bam.” As Skyfer performed, Cabello — whose team was already full by this point — mouthed to Legend that she liked the “fire” in Skyfer’s rendition.

All of the coaches praised the 26-year-old singer from Havana for her energy and stage presence, with Stefani commenting that she had “star energy.”

Kim Cruse

Legend was the first coach to turn for Kim Cruse, but by the time she finished Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part,” the 30-year-old singer from Texas had all four coaches fighting over her.

“That was so unbelievably pretty, that I don’t even know how to talk after that,” Stefani said. “The amount of talent that God poured on you is insane.”

“What a magical, beautiful gift you have,” Legend added, noting how natural the performance felt, and that he believed Cruse deserved to reach the finale of the competition.

Shelton said he’s won the show with all kinds of different artists over the years — country, rock, R&B and pop — and said there was no reason Cruse couldn’t pick him and come out on top.

But Cruse ultimately decided to join Team Legend.

Dia Malai

After performing an energetic rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love” for her blind audition, 26-year-old singer Dia Malai ended up on Team Legend by default, as the artist was the only one to turn his chair.

Shelton said he regretted not turning for Malai, complimenting her stage presence, while Legend praised the singer’s energy and confidence. Stefani said she knew Legend would be a “perfect fit” for Malai on the show.

The Marilynds

Maryland sisters Lindsay and Kasey — who form the duo The Marilynds — had their pick between Cabello and Legend after performing Lady A’s “What if I Never Get Over You.” Trying to win them over, Cabello played up the fact that she was in the girl group Fifth Harmony for nearly six years and knew harmonies and arrangements “like the back of her hand.”

But in the end, the country pop artists went with Legend, who they dreamed of performing with when they were younger.

“I love hearing two voices that are in sync together,” Legend said, adding that he believed the sisters could go far in the competition.

SOLsong

Viewers only got a snippet of R&B singer SOLsong performing Adele’s “Turning Tables,” but “The Voice” revealed that the singer ended up on Legend’s team by default.

“Every once in a while, the ‘Voice’ gods gift me with this opportunity that no one else can steal from me,” Legend said during the audition. “And I am so happy SOLsong is on Team Legend.”

Kara McKee

Viewers only got a glimpse of folk-rocker Kara McKee’s rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock,” but a few seconds was all it took for Legend to turn around for a chance to get the singer on his team — something that surprised Shelton.

“Kara, I got to say, you are so far out of his comfort zone of what I’ve ever seen him choose for this show,” Shelton said. “Like, you tore down a wall today.”

Legend, however, noted that he has covered “Woodstock” before and loved the “cool and smart liberties with the melody” McKee took to make the song her own.

Lana Love

Lana Love, a 30-year-old singer from California, ended up on Legend’s team by default, as the “All of Me” singer was the only coach to turn around for Love’s rendition of Mandy Moore’s “Candy.”

But Love was more than happy with that result. During her audition, she revealed that she once met Legend when she was catering at the Apollo Theater.

“I looked on the stage and I was like, ‘I’m going to work with him one day,’” she said.

Parijita Bastola

She’s only 17, but that didn’t put Parijita Bastola at any sort of disadvantage going into her blind audition on “The Voice.” By the time the teenager finished singing Labrinth’s “Jealous,” all four coaches wanted the singer from Maryland on their team.

The coaches were shocked to learn Bastola is only 17. Cabello called her performance “masterful.”

“You’re so natural, and very unique,” Stefani added. “You’re so in touch with your heart, it’s incredible.

Bastola then shared that her family is from Nepal, making her the first Nepalese-American to audition for “The Voice.” She grew up watching the reality competition show with her family, who would close the restaurant they owned on Mondays so they could watch “The Voice” together. Ultimately, Bastola said, she wants to incorporate her heritage in her singing and music.

“The best artists are able to bring the music of their culture and of their roots into the wider global landscape of music,” Legend said. “I think your voice is that kind of transcendent voice, and it would be an honor for me to work with you.”

After some deliberation, Bastola — whose favorite genre is R&B/soul — ended up selecting Legend as her coach.

Morgan Taylor

Morgan Taylor had all four coaches fighting over her after her powerful rendition of Lizz’s “Cuz I Love You.”

“I see somebody that was born to do what you’re doing,” Stefani told the 20-year-old singer, who is studying commercial music voice at Belmont University in Nashville. “It’s like, finally you’re on a stage and America got to see you belt out the gift that God gave you.”

Both Cabello and Legend commented on how Taylor picked a difficult song for her audition.

“A Lizzo song is no small feat,” Cabello said.

“That song is such a daunting song to take on, and you have such a really powerful soprano voice,” Legend added. “It sounded like it should be on the radio. It sounded special.

Although Shelton noted that he was the first coach to turn for Taylor and that he believed she could really stand out in the competition, Taylor opted to move forward with Legend.

Valarie Harding

Legend was the first coach to turn for Valarie Harding, who performed En Vogue’s “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” for her blind audition. But by the end of the song, Stefani was also vying for the 31-year-old singer from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After the performance, Cabello said Harding had “an incredible voice” but that she didn’t turn for the singer because she believed there was a better coach for her on the show. Stefani, who has been a coach on “The Voice” six times, said it never gets old for her to hear the talent that comes across the show, while Legend applauded the singer’s vibrato and her fresh take on the song.

In the end, Harding didn’t even hesitate, going with Legend as her coach.

Omar Jose Cardona

Omar Jose Cardona got a four-chair turn with his energetic rendition of Journey’s “Separate Ways.” After his performance, the 32-year-old singer from Orlando, Florida, said he ultimately wanted to perform in a style that blends pop and “old-school rock.”

“I haven’t heard a voice like that since like the ‘’80s,” Stefani said of Cardona, who has sung all over the world as a full-time performer for 15 years. “We never get to hear men sing like that anymore. It was so exciting.”

Legend, who was the first coach to turn his chair for Cardona, said the singer had a soulful voice, commenting that it sounded like a church singer performing rock music at times. Legend went so far as to tell Cardona he believed the singer could go all the way in the competition.

“You’re the kind of artist that could win ‘The Voice,’” Legend said. “You could win this show.”

That kind of affirmation was more than enough to convince Cardona to join Team Legend.

Emma Brooke

Following her soulful rendition of “California Dreamin,’” 19-year-old Emma Brooke had her choice between Legend and Stefani. The singer from South Carolina told the coaches that she was classically trained but trying to move more toward contemporary music, citing Lauren Daigle as one of her favorite female artists.

“I think it’d be really cool for you to kind of let loose a little bit,” Legend told the teenager, praising her tone. “You’ve already been trained, but now how do you kind of unlearn some of the structure that’s been put around you? That’s what I’d want to work on with you if you were on my team.”

That strategy appealed to Brooke, who ended up choosing Legend as her coach.

David Andrew

Like Brooke, 25-year-old singer David Andrew also had his pick between Legend and Stefani after performing Harry Styles’ “Falling” for his blind audition. Legend called the singer from Tennessee “a gifted vocalist” who was “dramatic and soulful and heartfelt.”

Stefani, meanwhile, noted that there were intonation issues in Andrew’s performance but that she loved his style and energy. Andrew decided to move forward in the competition with Legend as his coach.

Peyton Aldridge

Legend wanted country singer Peyton Aldridge on his team so badly that he used his one and only block of the round to prevent Shelton from snagging the singer for his team — a move that paid off in the end.

For his blind audition, Aldridge, a 25-year-old singer from Mississippi, performed the classic Marshall Tucker Band hit “Can’t You See.” Legend was the first coach to turn for the singer.

Related

“I was just so captivated by your voice. It’s so strong and clear and beautiful. You’ve got so much soul,” Legend said, noting that he heard a mix of country, blues and soul. “I felt all of that beautiful American music flowing through you.”

The coach continued forming a bond with Aldridge, as the two sang Legend’s hit song “All of Me” together — showcasing another side of Aldridge’s voice and effectively securing the singer for Team Legend.

When does ‘The Voice’ 2022 air?

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 7 p.m. MT.