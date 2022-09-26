ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Kicker 102.5

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Happening in Texarkana this Weekend – September 30 & October 1

We’ve got a whole bunch going on this weekend in Texarkana. National Recording artist Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, Destination Downtown, and the 2022 4-State Marching Contest on Saturday. Here is our weekend rundown. Friday, September 30 the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals host the annual “Destination Downtown” event highlighting...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Red Cross seeking volunteers in Texarkana area

A critical volunteer shortage across the country is hampering efforts by the charity organization to assist with disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida. The North Texas Region contains 121 counties, and Senior Disaster Program Manager Jeff Cottingham said that 90% of the Red Cross’s work is done through volunteers. Those wishing to sign up can visit the Red Cross’s website here.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

McCurtain County battles third blaze this week

The blaze burned along a stretch of U.S. 98 near Wright City. While much of the fire was along the side of the highway, several homes were threatened, and single-engine air tankers flew in to dump water on the blaze. A house fire this morning in Redwater destroyed the home...
TEXARKANA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Billy Jim May of Texarkana

Billy Jim May passed away peacefully in Texarkana, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 77. Proud to be an Arkansas native, Billy Jim was born in Highland, Ark., on Jan. 18, 1946, to Fred and Velma May. He was the seventh child of a loving family of nine children, all raised in Highland, Ark.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Fire departments battling blaze at Buchanan Loop Road

Several area fire departments have been deployed to the scene. No word yet on the cause of the fire. A house fire this morning in Redwater destroyed the home of Belinda Hastings Clark. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Cass County woman still missing one week later

64-year-old Kathleen Spanel, whose name was not originally released by law enforcement, wandered away from her home in Atlanta on September 18. Spanel was described as very weak and frail and suffers from hallucinations. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt, and tennis shoes. Both the prosecution...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month

TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Twenty-eight-year-old Alvis Aldana of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. Twenty-three-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone Williams of Atlanta, Texas was arrested...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
swarkansasnews.com

New Mineral Springs School Resource Officer

Britany Rosenbaum was recently named the new School Resource Officer for the Mineral Springs School District. She is a 2011 graduate of Mineral Springs High School and has worked in law enforcement since she was 16, beginning as a jailer and dispatcher. Rosenbaum graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in 2019 and has worked as SRO in Texarkana and Genoa Central.
MINERAL SPRINGS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SAU will present Homecoming Court Saturday afternoon

Southern Arkansas University has selected 20 students to be represented on the 2022 Homecoming Court. Riley Klober is a junior pre-health biology major from Magnolia. Sidtraveous Hampton is a junior K-12 physical education and health major. Abbie Jolly is a senior public health major. Carlin Whaley is a junior mass...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

