ktoy1047.com
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
ktoy1047.com
Red Cross seeking volunteers in Texarkana area
A critical volunteer shortage across the country is hampering efforts by the charity organization to assist with disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida. The North Texas Region contains 121 counties, and Senior Disaster Program Manager Jeff Cottingham said that 90% of the Red Cross’s work is done through volunteers. Those wishing to sign up can visit the Red Cross’s website here.
‘Singo For A Cause’ October 17 In Texarkana
Chambers Home Health and Hospice presents 'Singo For A Cause' on October 17 at 6:30 in Texarkana. This is the first Singo event put on by Chambers Home Health and Hospice, it promises to be a good time, and has some fantastic prizes you can win. If you are curious...
Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana
The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
ktoy1047.com
McCurtain County battles third blaze this week
The blaze burned along a stretch of U.S. 98 near Wright City. While much of the fire was along the side of the highway, several homes were threatened, and single-engine air tankers flew in to dump water on the blaze. A house fire this morning in Redwater destroyed the home...
KSLA
Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
Stunning Hot Air Balloon Glow & Food Truck Festival in Texarkana This October
Well, who doesn't love a Hot Air Balloon Glow and food trucks? Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14 for a fun day of food and a glowing night of hot air balloon beauty. If you have never been to a hot air balloon glow then you are in for...
Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22
The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
KTBS
Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month
TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
KSLA
Data show most of guaranteed income being spent on food, clothing, city says
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — What happens when you give 110 single parents with school-age children whose income is at or below 120% of the federal poverty line an unconditional cash payment of $660 a month for a year?. They’ll spend $358.45, or 54.31%, of that $660, at retailers and...
PD: Suspect flipped truck after chase, climbed out before being arrested
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police released a statement detailing the arrest of a young man after he allegedly tried to evade them, first by speeding away, then running away after crashing and flipping the vehicle he was driving. According to Officer Austin Butts of the Texarkana Police, he spotted a GMC Sierra pickup driving […]
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
Shreveport Vehicle Accident Kills 77 Year Old Man
On September 20, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to LA 511(70th St) and E Kings Hwy on reports of a crash involving four vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2020 Toyota RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, and 2020 Toyota RAV4. The Shreveport Fire Department...
The Scary ‘Free Movies In The Park’ Are Back Next Month In Texarkana
The Free 'Movies in the Park' will be returning to Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, next month. The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the movies for three consecutive Thursdays in October. The "Free Movies in the Park" are shown in the field across from the...
Texarkana Texas Police Arrest Man On Manslaughter Charges
Texarkana Texas Police report they have arrested a young Texarkana man and charged him with Manslaughter. Cole Arendt is now in custody and charged with Manslaughter in the case of the 20-year-old bicyclist who was struck in the Roadrunner parking lot and later died at a local hospital. The report...
Day 11: Jury watches Taylor Parker interrogation videos
Taylor Parker told investigators that it was Reagan Hancock's idea to cut her unborn baby out of her own body on the morning of her murder.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession
25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
KTBS
Miller County Courthouse prepares to reopen after storm damage
TEXARKANA, Ark. - After nearly two years of being closed due to extreme weather damage, renovations on the Miller County Courthouse are almost complete. Several employees will begin moving in next week. County leaders believe most of the first floor offices will reopen the week of Oct. 17, but the rest of the offices will most likely reopen at the end of November.
It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s Where to Get Your Free Cup in Texarkana
It's National Coffee Day! either you love it or hate it. Many of us just can not start the day with a great cup of coffee. If you love coffee this is your day, because there are a few places in Texarkana where you can get a free cup of coffee.
Texarkana PD arrest 24-year-old suspected of manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter. According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports […]
