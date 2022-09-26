Related
Times Gazette
Farm for $2,800, polio vaccines, liquor options
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
History resurrected
This year’s edition of the annual Ghost Walk at the Hillsboro Cemetery, conducted under the auspices of the Highland County Historical Society, enthralled audience members Tuesday on an autumn evening of local history resurrected. This year’s lineup of historical figures was curated from amongst only females buried at the...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Gregory Moots, 73, of Sardinia, was cited for improper starting. Joseph Hatley, 52, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear. Sept. 27. ACCIDENT. At 3:05 p.m., Donald Rosselot, 72, of Mount Orab, was traveling east on West Main Street when...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 5700 block of S.R. 134 to a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, George E. Thompson, 54, Lynchburg, and Jon L. Thompson, 51, Lynchburg were charged with domestic violence. A resident of the 10000...
Times Gazette
Controlling board releases funds for Highland County
Last week the Ohio State Controlling Board, of which state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) is a member, approved funding for important projects in both Highland and Pike counties. Through capital funds given by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD), both counties will receive funds to purchase new and improve...
Times Gazette
See you at the pole
See You at the Pole, an annual student-lead prayer event that spans the globe, was held this week and it was a little extra special for Rainsboro Elementary School this year. Not only did a group of students and adults gather around the school’s flagpole to pray for their school and community, but Cub Scout Troop 316 presented Rainsboro Principal Maggie Lyons with a new flag for the school’s flagpole. in this picture the new flag is hoisted up the flagpole on Wednesday.
Times Gazette
Reunion revived at Penn Township School
Former students of the Penn Township Samantha School, along with their spouses or friends, enjoyed their reunion Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Samantha Friends Church Fellowship Hall. The members visited and reminisced throughout the afternoon about days gone by. A delicious carry-in meal was served after which a meeting was...
Times Gazette
TWo McClain teams moving on to state
Since school has started the ag classes at McClain High School have been working hard to study for and participate in soils judging contests. A few weeks ago, McClain FFA had more than 65 members competing in the county soiling judging contests in both categories — rural and urban soils.
Times Gazette
HPD: Hillsboro man arrested after fleeing officers
A Hillsboro man who was wanted on two outstanding warrants is facing more charges after he allegedly fled from officers responding Wednesday to a report of a women yelling at someone. The Hillsboro Police Department said it received a call from a resident in an apartment complex on Harry Sauner...
Times Gazette
Republican Club announces winners
The Highland County Republican Club has announced the daily winners from the sign-ups at the recent 75th annual Highland County Fair. Each daily winner received a $50 Kroger card. Winners include: Eric Magee, Tari DePoy, Daniel Hollon, Rick Wilkin, Rusty Herdman, Emily Jackson and Sheri Edenfield. Submitted by Paulette Donley,...
Times Gazette
WC agriculture program growing strong at 75
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s observance of the agriculture program’s 75th anniversary year offers a unique perspective as it embarks upon a new era of preparing students for careers involved with feeding a rapidly changing and ever-hungrier world. Agriculture is one of the college’s greatest, hands-on learning success...
Times Gazette
Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclaimed
The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at its weekly Wednesday morning month. Dara Gullette, the director of the Hillsboro Alternatives to Violence Center, attended the meeting to report on the organization’s annual Trivia Night, happening on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Hillsboro Orpheum at 135 N. High St., Suite 2, from 7-11 p.m. She said all of the tables were already reserved. Pictured are (l-r) Dave Daniels, Jeanine Mullenix, Lynn Knisley, Jeff Duncan Dara Gullette, Stacy Cox, Ashleigh Willey and Terry Britton.
Times Gazette
Support specialists are critical
Stephanie Roe, the education coordinator for Reach for Tomorrow, spoke to the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition during a meeting Wednesday about her efforts to help people attain peer specialist certifications and other certifications and licenses pertaining to substance abuse and mental health treatment. “I promote the different aspects...
Times Gazette
No Joker: The Dynamic Duo rules
Like many small towns, in an era lost to time, Wilmington was home to a G.C. Murphy store that sat directly across the alley from the Allen Photography Studios on North South Street. The five-and-10-cent store was popular because of their reasonable prices, bulk candy and, in my case, the...
