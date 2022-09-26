Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Nevada governor orders prison head to resign after escape
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unreported for four days. The governor's office said Friday that Sisolak “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately." Six other officers have also been placed on administrative leave. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped from a medium-security prison outside Las Vegas on Sept. 23 without anyone noticing for four days. A tip led to his capture at a transit center in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
wcn247.com
McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. McMaster’s campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday night in Clemson, as well as an appearance for tailgating before the Clemson Tigers’ football game on Saturday. McMaster has been talking with officials across the state and holding daily briefings this week as the state made preparations for the storm, which ravaged Florida and barreled onward to South Carolina’s coast. Politics and campaigns often collide in South Carolina, where the final months before the November general elections can turn into busy storm seasons.
wcn247.com
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for gender-affirming care. Newsom signed the law on Thursday but it won't take effect until January. It is designed to stop Texas and other conservative states from removing children from parents who allow them to receive gender-affirming care. It would stop California courts from enforcing subpoenas from other states seeking information about gender-affirming care. Legislative staffers say it's not clear if the law would survive a legal challenge. State Sen. Scott Wiener's office says they believe the law is constitutional.
wcn247.com
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut’s ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned a New York law and expanded gun rights. The high court had earlier upheld assault weapons bans in Connecticut and New York passed in response to the school shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says the state's gun laws save lives and he will defend them against the new lawsuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
2 lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after a judge in Waukesha County circuit court in September sided with Republicans and said election clerks are barred from filling in missing information on the form that serves as an envelope for absentee ballots. The judge struck down guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, in place for six years, saying that clerks could fill in missing information.
Comments / 0