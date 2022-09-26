Read full article on original website
USDC Is Coming to Cosmos in 2023
USD Coin (USDC), one of the largest fiat-pegged stablecoins in the world, will soon be available, natively, in the Cosmos ecosystem. The Cosmos ecosystem is a network of decentralized blockchains that interact with each other using the inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol. To maintain neutrality, Circle is working with blockchain validation...
Is Ethereum Censorship a Concern Post-Merge?
Blockchain development agency Labrys said Ethereum censorship has grown “unchecked” since the Merge, but core developers disagree. Following Ethereum network’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) earlier this month, a new addition to the ecosystem is already sparking censorship concerns in some circles. Australian blockchain development agency Labrys told...
Polygon Onboards New Web3-native Communication Network
Blockworks exclusive: Push Protocol recently rebranded itself to expand beyond the Ethereum network. Push Protocol, a decentralized communication network previously known as Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), has launched on Polygon’s PoS chain. The network is designed to enable cross-chain notifications and messaging for dapps, wallets and services. Users...
Ribbon Finance To Tap Ethereum Interest with Options Exchange
DeFi protocol is cutting the proverbial ribbon on an options exchange it hopes will generate $100 million in daily volume despite frosty market conditions. DeFi derivates platform Ribbon Finance announced the launch of its Ethereum-based options exchange Tuesday, allowing users to trade directly from their smart wallets. Dubbed Aevo, the...
A Deep Dive on DAO Treasury Management
DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) enable people to coordinate and collectively manage an organization run almost entirely by open-source code and governed by network participants. This episode will walk how DAO’s should approach Treasury Management and the best practices that are crucial to the long-term success of a DAO.
