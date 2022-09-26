Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Lizzo make history by playing the Library Of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute. The huge moment took place last night (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington, DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.
politicsny.com
2022 Power Players in Education: Laura Sparks, President of The Cooper Union
Laura Sparks, the first female president of The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, is a recognized leader in higher education, finance, philanthropy, and community development. In this interview, Laura discusses the importance of an affordable education, speaking on the initiative being pursued by The Cooper Union to provide all undergraduate students with a fully funded education. As an academic institution with both science and art in its name, Laura dives into the steps her institution takes to maintain balance between the sciences and humanities while also integrating the two fields to provide students with a well-rounded education. In the final moments, Laura goes into a brief history of The Great Hall at Cooper Union, an iconic New York site deeply rooted in the discussion and debate of contemporary issues, and she reveals her favorite hosted event of the recent past.
politicsny.com
2022 Power Players in Education: AnnaLee Dragon, Executive Director of NYLA
AnnaLee Dragon brings much more than a love of books to her job as executive director of the New York Library Association (although that’s an important prerequisite!). AnnaLee garnered plenty of experience in fundraising and project management during her 10 years at Kinderhook Memorial Library, and she is a passionate advocate for digital and information equity, a mission that libraries play a significant role in advancing. In fact, it is precisely because libraries facilitate free access to new ideas and information that they have become contested sites in recent years, and NYLA is working to ensure that libraries across New York State are given the resources and protections they need to stay open. This advocacy can be slow-going and time-intensive — but it may still be easier than determining a singular “favorite book”!
