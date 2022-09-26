Read full article on original website
2news.com
Nevada Volleyball Loses to Utah State (3-0)
RENO, Nev. - Nevada dropped the match against the Utah State Aggies 3-0 on Thursday night. Kayla Afoa led the offense with eight kills. Afoa also recorded four digs and three total blocks. Andrea Alcaraz served as the primary setter for the Pack as she recorded 21 assists in the...
2news.com
Health District to host drive-through flu-shot clinic this weekend
The Washoe County Health District is hosting a free drive-through flu shot event on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The drive-through vaccine event makes it easy and convenient to get a flu shot for anyone 6 months and older. Appointments are...
2news.com
Thomas Tallies Five Hits in Reno’s 11-1 Rout of Tacoma in Regular-Season Finale
Reno, Nev. – Alek Thomas’ perfect 5-for-5 day set the tone for the Reno Aces’ (85-63) offense in an 11-1 triumph over the Tacoma Rainiers (72-78) to close out the 2022 regular season Wednesday afternoon in front of 3,404 attendees at Greater Nevada Field. Thomas was an...
2news.com
Free Community Shred Event in Reno
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
2news.com
Spectrum Announces $50,000 Donation to Eddy House
(September 28, 2022) Spectrum today announced Eddy House has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities. Spectrum will kick off the partnership on Saturday, October...
2news.com
Barktoberfest Returns for its Second Iteration at The Summit Reno Oct.1
The Summit Reno and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) are organizing the second annual Barktoberfest celebration, a dog and family-friendly fall festival, to raise funds for the nonprofit. The event will take place at The Summit Reno, located at 13925 S. Virginia...
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
2news.com
CHP Hosting Coffee With a Cop at Cuppa Tahoe
CHP South Lake Tahoe, along with the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept. and South Lake Tahoe PD, will be hosting National Coffee With A Cop Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Freel Perk from 9 to 11 a.m. Members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe...
2news.com
City of Reno unveils Biggest Little Bee City Sign
The City of Reno was recognized as a Bee City USA Affiliate during a press conference in the pollinator garden at City Plaza on Wednesday, September 28. During the event, City leaders will unveil a Biggest Little Bee City Sign and representatives will provide brief remarks. The Reno Master Plan,...
2news.com
Coffee N’ Comics Announces Opening of Second Location in Northern Nevada
Throughout the pandemic, Alex Farside and Raymond Martinez, owners of Coffee N’ Comics, were no strangers to the northern Nevada community. From offering customers a dollar back on every purchase to spend at another business in the early days of COVID-19 shutdowns, to giving away a Darth Vader balloon ride at the Great Reno Balloon Races, being a business the community could count on was just one part of their mission.
2news.com
More than 500 Jobs Available at EmployNV Job Fair
EmployNV Business Hub invites job seekers to the “Get a Job EmployNV Job Fair.” A large variety of employers in Northern Nevada will be in attendance. This is an opportunity for job seekers to meet employers and learn about career options and resources available to them. Employers will...
2news.com
Reno City Plaza to Close for Six Weeks Starting Thursday
The City of Reno will close City Plaza (30 N. Virginia St. in Reno) to the public starting on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for an extended period of time to perform maintenance. The work in the park will take approximately six weeks, and City Plaza is expected to reopen on...
2news.com
Kindercare South Reno Center Welcomes Back Families
At capacity, the center will be able to hold 200 children. The South Reno center is officially open for business as of today, September 27.
2news.com
Bear Encounters Girl in Backyard, Scared Off By Mother Inside Home
A Ring camera captured the moment a bear walked towards a 13-year-old girl swinging in her South Lake Tahoe backyard. The girl doesn't hear the bear since she's wearing headphones. Luckily, her mother saw it and made a noise inside the house, scaring off the bear. This is the second...
2news.com
Elixir Superfood & Juice Lands in Midtown Reno, Grand Opening Celebration this Friday
Elixir Superfood and Juice is opening on California Ave. in Midtown Reno. "Our mission is to serve inspired, healthy food that emphasizes local ingredients," says co-owner and founder Karla Perry, who opened the Mammoth Lakes Elixir location in 2018. Elixir offers plant-forward grain bowls and salads, cold-pressed juice, blended acai...
2news.com
Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail
Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Sixth Annual Fright Night at the Fairgrounds
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is hosting its sixth annual “Fright at the Fairgrounds”, which opens up Friday night and continues during the month of October. “Fright at the Fairgrounds” will be offered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds located off Pinenut Road in Gardnerville and will...
2news.com
NV Energy Utility Bill Price To Increase
NV Energy says some customers can expect prices to go up beginning October 1st. For electric they'll see about a 6.39% increase and for gas an 8.22% increase. The company says the increase is all due to natural gas increasing in price. Jesse Murray, the Vice President of Electric Delivery...
2news.com
I-580 To Briefly Close in Northern Carson City Oct. 2 for Overhead Utility Work
NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson City...
2news.com
Work on Sparks Blvd. Project Continues, Expect Lane and Ramp Closures
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction and paving operations on the Sparks Blvd. Project. Crews will be working Friday night (September 30) starting at 4 p.m. through Saturday morning at 6 a.m. During this time, lane closures will occur on Sparks Blvd between Lincoln Way...
