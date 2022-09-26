ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Nevada Volleyball Loses to Utah State (3-0)

RENO, Nev. - Nevada dropped the match against the Utah State Aggies 3-0 on Thursday night. Kayla Afoa led the offense with eight kills. Afoa also recorded four digs and three total blocks. Andrea Alcaraz served as the primary setter for the Pack as she recorded 21 assists in the...
LOGAN, UT
2news.com

Free Community Shred Event in Reno

Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Reno, NV
Health
Reno, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Health
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Reno, NV
Football
State
Washington State
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
College Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
2news.com

Spectrum Announces $50,000 Donation to Eddy House

(September 28, 2022) Spectrum today announced Eddy House has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities. Spectrum will kick off the partnership on Saturday, October...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Barktoberfest Returns for its Second Iteration at The Summit Reno Oct.1

The Summit Reno and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) are organizing the second annual Barktoberfest celebration, a dog and family-friendly fall festival, to raise funds for the nonprofit. The event will take place at The Summit Reno, located at 13925 S. Virginia...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

CHP Hosting Coffee With a Cop at Cuppa Tahoe

CHP South Lake Tahoe, along with the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept. and South Lake Tahoe PD, will be hosting National Coffee With A Cop Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Freel Perk from 9 to 11 a.m. Members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unr#Mental Illness#The University Of Nevada#American Football#Cfb Mental Health Week
2news.com

City of Reno unveils Biggest Little Bee City Sign

The City of Reno was recognized as a Bee City USA Affiliate during a press conference in the pollinator garden at City Plaza on Wednesday, September 28. During the event, City leaders will unveil a Biggest Little Bee City Sign and representatives will provide brief remarks. The Reno Master Plan,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Coffee N’ Comics Announces Opening of Second Location in Northern Nevada

Throughout the pandemic, Alex Farside and Raymond Martinez, owners of Coffee N’ Comics, were no strangers to the northern Nevada community. From offering customers a dollar back on every purchase to spend at another business in the early days of COVID-19 shutdowns, to giving away a Darth Vader balloon ride at the Great Reno Balloon Races, being a business the community could count on was just one part of their mission.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

More than 500 Jobs Available at EmployNV Job Fair

EmployNV Business Hub invites job seekers to the “Get a Job EmployNV Job Fair.” A large variety of employers in Northern Nevada will be in attendance. This is an opportunity for job seekers to meet employers and learn about career options and resources available to them. Employers will...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno City Plaza to Close for Six Weeks Starting Thursday

The City of Reno will close City Plaza (30 N. Virginia St. in Reno) to the public starting on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for an extended period of time to perform maintenance. The work in the park will take approximately six weeks, and City Plaza is expected to reopen on...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
2news.com

Elixir Superfood & Juice Lands in Midtown Reno, Grand Opening Celebration this Friday

Elixir Superfood and Juice is opening on California Ave. in Midtown Reno. "Our mission is to serve inspired, healthy food that emphasizes local ingredients," says co-owner and founder Karla Perry, who opened the Mammoth Lakes Elixir location in 2018. Elixir offers plant-forward grain bowls and salads, cold-pressed juice, blended acai...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail

Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

NV Energy Utility Bill Price To Increase

NV Energy says some customers can expect prices to go up beginning October 1st. For electric they'll see about a 6.39% increase and for gas an 8.22% increase. The company says the increase is all due to natural gas increasing in price. Jesse Murray, the Vice President of Electric Delivery...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Work on Sparks Blvd. Project Continues, Expect Lane and Ramp Closures

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction and paving operations on the Sparks Blvd. Project. Crews will be working Friday night (September 30) starting at 4 p.m. through Saturday morning at 6 a.m. During this time, lane closures will occur on Sparks Blvd between Lincoln Way...
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy