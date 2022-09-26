Read full article on original website
The most anctipated boxing bouts ever
Some of the most significant boxing matches in the history of the sport took place with fans all over the world on the edge of their seats. Wagering devotees had the joy of the most thrilling chances to back their favorite. Our main ten rundown incorporates a portion of history’s most eminent and anticipated boxing challenges.
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
Worrying video triggers opinions Tyson Fury may never fight again
Tyson Fury could be heading back to a bad place if a worrying video of the WBC heavyweight champion is anything to draw from on Wednesday. It’s no secret that “The Gypsy King” attended Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker on Saturday night, where he proceeded to give Anthony Joshua a fight ultimatum.
Gennadiy Golovkin threatened with title strip after Canelo loss
Middleweight boxing legend Gennadiy Golovkin has to face a solid mandatory challenge that could end his career if accepted. GGG lost to Canelo Alvarez when he couldn’t get out of the starting gate earlier this month. A shot-shy performance at 40 led many to offer their opinion that the Kazakh puncher should retire.
Conor McGregor makes good point on Floyd Mayweather purses
Five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather continues to make big money fighting in exhibitions, as he proved in Japan recently. However, claims Mayweather made $20 million came under fire from two UFC stars, past and present. How much did Floyd Mayweather make in Japan?. Firstly, Chael Sonnen stated Mayweather only made...
Robert Helenius blasted as a Deontay Wilder sparring partner
Deontay Wilder trainer Malik Scott didn’t give a glowing reference to upcoming opponent Robert Helenius regarding his sparring with the former world champion. Scott, who oversaw the move to bring the big Finn into camp for the Tyson Fury trilogy last year, says Helenius needs the bright lights of a fight to throw down.
Sebastian Fundora discusses Carlos Ocampo challenge
Unbeaten super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora offered a clear warning to the rest of the 154-pound division as he prepares to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Fury-Charr, Joshua-Zhang double main event before 2023 bout?
The possibility of Fury vs Charr and Joshua vs Zhang on the same night is now open for discussion regarding December 3rd. It’s becoming abundantly clear that Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is struggling to get over the line for the booked date. So why don’t they share a bill before meeting in 2023?
Conor Benn explains why he’s risking ‘0’ versus Chris Eubank Jr
Welterweight star Conor Benn explains why he’s risking his undefeated record against a family nemesis on October 8th in London. Benn says constant mentions in the same breath as Chris Eubank Jr. since he embarked on a boxing career are the reason. The Matchroom Boxing competitor is training alongside...
UK media must stop pandering to ‘troll’ Tyson Fury’s misinformation
Tyson Fury has been labeled a “big troll” this week after setting a deadline for Anthony Joshua to sign a contract. But even worse, the on-off retired fighter continually posts fake news that UK media post each time about his career. This encourages the fans and leads most...
Chris Eubank Jr rocks 60% shirt as Conor Benn predicts 157lb miss
Chris Eubank Jr. rocked a “60% Baby” t-shirt to an appearance on Good Morning Britain as he verbally sparred with Conor Benn. The Brighton man completed part of his promotional formalities with just eight days left until fight night. Fans immediately cried out for Eubank Jr. to release...
Anthony Dirrell unfazed by Caleb Plant after ‘bits’ of Canelo fight
Former two-time super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell stated his clear intention to leave the ring with a victory when he takes on former super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator that serves as the co-main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Conspiracy begins as Chris Eubank Jr reignites Conor Benn trolling
Conspiracy theories have begun after Chris Eubank Jr. posted another trolling video to Conor Benn on Tuesday. After it was thought Eubank Jr. was getting serious in the gym, he released a video of himself munching on a cheeseburger. The patty dripped all over his chin as Eubank pointed out...
“Baffling” activity, “nonsensical” orders, Fury vs Joshua faces delay
Promoters on both sides state they face opposition that could lead to the delay of Fury vs Joshua past December 3rd. Tyson Fury’s team state Anthony Joshua is making unrealistic contract orders. While Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says, the constant back and forth makes the fight unlikely in 2022.
Richardson Hitchins joins Matchroom after leaving Mayweather
Richardson Hitchins has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) has cruised to 14-0 in the paid ranks since turning professional in March 2017 after representing Haiti in the 2016 Olympics and secured his sixth stoppage win in his last outing, dismissing Angel Rodriguez inside four rounds to add to impressive ten round victories over Malik Hawkins and former World champion Argenis Mendez.
‘Ruthless’ Ronny Reyes bolsters Oct 1 Rockin’ Fights
What makes a great fighter nickname? Some fighters like Star Boxing’s Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera are given a nickname from their childhood that just sticks. Others are bestowed a nickname that fits the fighters out of the ring persona, like Star Boxing’s former WBO World Champion, “The Common Man” Joe Smith Jr.
Serhii Bohachuk pitted against Aaron Coley on Nov 3
Popular Ukrainian Super-Middleweight Contender Serhii ‘El Flacco’ Bohachuk, (20-1, 20 KOs), will make his long-awaited return to the ring against veteran southpaw Aaron Coley, (16-4-1, 7 KO’s), of Patterson, CA. In a scheduled ten-round clash for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Title on Thursday, November 3 at...
Tapiaville: Gym opens in honor of the late, great Johnny Tapia
A decade after boxing legend Johnny Tapia died, a new gym has opened up for the New Mexico former world champion. Three years after the sport mourned one of the most charismatic boxers ever, Tapia’s gym closed down. Seven years on, and Tapia’s new Fight Shop is in business.
Mary Spencer targets super welterweight title shot
Undefeated Canadian Junior Middleweight Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KO) is on the fast track for a World Title. Since turning professional 13 months ago under the Eye of the Tiger promotional banner, Spencer has already fought 7 times with more activity anticipated later in the year. In this time she...
Deontay Wilder will be pushing 40 in mandatory WBC title shot
Deontay Wilder is eyeing a shot at the top division crown. However, unless granted a voluntary, he’s in for a long wait. Wilder was two wins away from an undisputed heavyweight title shot until the WBO sanctioned an interim title bout. This situation certainly puts the WBO ahead of...
