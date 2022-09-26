my grandparents were old order Amish and I loved when we'd go to North Eastern Ohio to visit and he'd give me a buggy ride. I have such precious memories of them and their house with no electricity and a pump for water. wasn't so crazy about the outhouse out front down a little hill. but he finally put a bathroom inside when a horde of huge bumble bees made a very large nest in the outhouse. plus they were getting very old. I miss them so much and spring summer fall evenings when the adults would all have grammas wonderful coffee talking Pennsylvania Dutch out on the porch and Grandpa would light the kerosene lamp. the sounds sites and scents will always live in my memory. I miss them so much
