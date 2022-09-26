Read full article on original website
Report: Auburn To Be Without QB TJ Finley vs. LSU On Saturday
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley is expected to miss the LSU game on Saturday as he deals with a shoulder sprain, according to AL.com. Finley, the former LSU quarterback from Ponchatoula, La., missed last week's game vs. Missouri and has not been able to practice this week. Robby Ashford will likely start in place of Finley.
Report: LSU OG Garrett Dellinger Breaks Hand And Will Miss Auburn Game
Brody Miller with The Athletic is reporting that LSU starting offensive guard Garrett Dellinger broke his hand and will miss the Auburn game on Saturday. There is hope that Dellinger can return for the Tigers matchup vs. Tennessee the following week, according to Miller's tweet. Dellinger started the past three...
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
Favorable Stat Revealed For LSU In Morning Games At Tiger Stadium
It was announced Monday that LSU's matchup vs. Tennessee at Tiger Stadium next Saturday will kickoff at 11 am. While morning kickoffs in Death Valley are not a fan favorite, LSU stat guru Todd Politz revealed that the Tigers have "won all 8-morning kickoffs in Tiger Stadium this century," which includes six vs. SEC teams.
Brian Kelly Is Excited For Joe Foucha's Debut As He Returns From 4-Game Suspension
Veteran safety Joe Foucha will make his LSU debut on Saturday vs. Auburn after serving a four-game suspension due to academic issues involving his transfer from Arkansas. His return comes at a crucial time as the Tigers get into the thick of their SEC schedule without starting safety Major Burns, who will be out for the next 3-6 weeks as he recovers from an upper neck injury.
