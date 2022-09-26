Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
wbrc.com
After seeing an increase in kids getting Type II diabetes, experts share warning signs to look out for
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is seeing an increase in kids developing Type II diabetes and they’re seeing it mainly in young boys. Experts said it started when kids exercised less during the pandemic and shared warnings signs to look out for. Local researchers at UAB...
‘This Is Not a Prank Worth Doing': Superintendent Condemns Threats at Tuscaloosa Schools
Any threat made towards a Tuscaloosa City School, its students or staff will be treated seriously and could result in expulsion and even arrest, Superintendent Mike Daria said Friday morning. In an interview to condemn the spate of meritless threats called into area schools recently, Daria said students who call...
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
Hurricane Ian evacuees staying at hotels in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Hurricane Ian evacuees have traveled to west Alabama, seeking shelter at Tuscaloosa hotels. Four evacuees from the Tampa area have rooms at the Sure Stay Hotel, including Khristina Smith. “This hotel in general was wonderful with us and other folks who evacuated the state,” Smith said. “They took great care of […]
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
Village Living
Over 50 organizations, businesses coming to Central Library at Citywide Resource fair on Oct. 1
With over 50 organizations participating, the Citywide Resource Fair is offering resources for almost every need in the Birmingham community. This program is free & open to the public, making relevant information more accessible to those who need it. Children are welcome to come & there will be activities, games,...
Sawyerville church set to rebuild after being destroyed by a tornado
SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A congregation in Hale County is planning to rebuild their church that was destroyed by a tornado on Feb. 3. Mercy Pickens is the pastor at Bread of Life Ministry church. She was devastated to lose her sanctuary by the EF-2 storm but says the congregation is happy about the rebuilding. […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
Nonprofit Offers Chance to Directly Help Tuscaloosa-Area Children in Need
A Tuscaloosa-area program is giving people the opportunity to directly, anonymously help primary school students meet specific needs in their lives, and donations are always needed. With around 11,000 students in city schools and another 18,000 in the county school system, it's inevitable that some of those children are going...
birminghamtimes.com
‘He Took Charge…it was the Difference Between Dating a Man and a Boy’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Aaron Brewer died outside his Alabama high school. His parents want to ensure no other child is left behind.
On a hot March afternoon, Aaron had been lost. After finishing a mile run during his 7th-period track practice, Aaron died beside the Pelham High School track. No one had found him until it was too late.
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Food Truck Thursday: Frozen Rooster
Frozen Rooster stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to get us in a good food mood for Food Truck Thursday.
utv44.com
Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
wbrc.com
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
birminghamtimes.com
How Patients And Employees Became Family at Cooper Green Mercy
For the past 35 years, Cooper Green Mercy has been a home for Meritta Brooks, special imaging tech, at the South Ave. Sixth facility. “This is really my life … Cooper Green has been good to me and that’s one thing I don’t lose sight of,” Brooks said. “I am here to do a job. I enjoy doing my job and I enjoy meeting people … I love my patients and that’s one thing that keeps me going.”
wbrc.com
Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area. The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
