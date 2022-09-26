ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

alachuachronicle.com

Jail inmate charged with throwing feces at detention officer

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Rushunn Linell Davis, 21, an inmate at the Alachua County Jail, was charged with felony battery with fluids on a detention facility employee after allegedly throwing feces at a detention officer. The responding Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he viewed video from Davis’ cell,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper hires private attorney in tampering case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks after being declared indigent, meaning unable to pay for legal representation, by a judge, the Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz has hired a private attorney. The performer, whose real name is Noah Williams, was arrested in early September for allegedly removing his ankle monitor,...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
floridapolitics.com

As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency

School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Nassau County

As Hurricane Ian approaches Northeast Florida, Nassau County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. The following information was provided by Nassau County:. The Emergency Operations Call Center is ready to answer storm-related questions at 904-548-0900. Information related to the storm can be found...
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County man arrested for threatening to kill girlfriend

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ronald Dean Schol, Jr., 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. The victim told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies that Schol had sent her text messages threatening suicide, and when she returned to the home she shared with him, they began arguing. She said she told him she was going to pack and leave, but she said he told her he wouldn’t allow her to leave and was going to use a rifle to “blow her head off.” She said she retreated to her bedroom to pack and began sending texts to a Gainesville Police Department officer who had previously told her she could reach out if she ever needed help. During this time, Schol allegedly closed and locked a doorway in the hall, preventing the victim from leaving.
News4Jax.com

Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
