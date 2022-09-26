Read full article on original website
DeSantis-appointed county commissioner resigns after alleged Ku Klux Klan picture emerges
The pictures began to circulate in Gadsden County in recent weeks and made them to the sheriff's desk last Tuesday by a group of people from the county.
Man arrested for refusing to surrender weapons after service of temporary injunction for domestic violence
ARCHER, Fla. – Bryan Devon Duncan, 33, was arrested early this morning after refusing to surrender his weapons to a deputy who was serving him with a temporary injunction for domestic violence. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Duncan in Archer to serve him with a temporary...
Jail inmate charged with throwing feces at detention officer
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Rushunn Linell Davis, 21, an inmate at the Alachua County Jail, was charged with felony battery with fluids on a detention facility employee after allegedly throwing feces at a detention officer. The responding Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he viewed video from Davis’ cell,...
Woman arrested for defrauding business of $65,835 in paychecks made out to former employee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kimberly Dawn Price, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with grand theft and engaging in a scheme to defraud after allegedly filling out timecards for a former employee and then depositing the checks to her own account, for a total of $65,835 over about a year.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
Former Sheriff Mike Williams to return to Jacksonville law enforcement with FDLE
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Sheriff Mike Williams is officially returning to law enforcement in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. As First Coast News first reported, Williams will take over as the Special Agent in Charge of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in the Jacksonville field office.
First Coast News
Jacksonville rapper hires private attorney in tampering case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks after being declared indigent, meaning unable to pay for legal representation, by a judge, the Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz has hired a private attorney. The performer, whose real name is Noah Williams, was arrested in early September for allegedly removing his ankle monitor,...
'Deeply disturbing:' UNF offers statement after reported antisemitic incident at school
(The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) The University of North Florida has issued a statement following an antisemitic incident that was reported on campus last week. According to a report from UNF Police, officers responded to the Osprey Landing dorms Wednesday regarding a sticky note on a...
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.
Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency
School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
St. Augustine neighbors leaving area, others staying for Hurricane Ian amid evacuation orders
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County officials issued an evacuation order for the entire city of St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian is expected to come barreling through our area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Its trajectory shows it’s expected to sweep across Florida, leaving neighbors in...
Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Nassau County
As Hurricane Ian approaches Northeast Florida, Nassau County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. The following information was provided by Nassau County:. The Emergency Operations Call Center is ready to answer storm-related questions at 904-548-0900. Information related to the storm can be found...
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
Alachua County man arrested for threatening to kill girlfriend
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ronald Dean Schol, Jr., 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. The victim told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies that Schol had sent her text messages threatening suicide, and when she returned to the home she shared with him, they began arguing. She said she told him she was going to pack and leave, but she said he told her he wouldn’t allow her to leave and was going to use a rifle to “blow her head off.” She said she retreated to her bedroom to pack and began sending texts to a Gainesville Police Department officer who had previously told her she could reach out if she ever needed help. During this time, Schol allegedly closed and locked a doorway in the hall, preventing the victim from leaving.
Man on probation charged with forcing entry into Holly Heights residence, punching resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Napoleon Filer III, 36, who is on probation from a May arrest, was arrested last night and charged with burglary with battery and battery on a person over 65 years of age. Filer was arrested on a warrant associated with a September 17 incident in which...
Gov. DeSantis gives updates on Florida’s emergency response to Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane strength by Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to give updates on how Florida will be preparing for the storm. DeSantis had issued a state of emergency on Saturday...
Student Told To Send Picture Of Herself Doing Homework In Bathtub: Parents
'We have been sending this homework assignment for years, and you’re the only one complaining about it.'
Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
