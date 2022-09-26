Ohio governor, Senate debates in limbo ahead of midterm elections—here’s why. Fox 8 Cleveland: Jonathan Entin, the David L. Brennan Professor Emeritus of Law and adjunct professor of political science, discussed why the candidates for statewide elected office have yet to agree to debates—the campaigns say they are willing to face their opponents, but apparently no one can agree on the terms. “Governor DeWine has been around a long time,” Entin said. “He clearly understands that he has less to gain than (Nan Whaley) does. He has more to lose than she does.”

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO