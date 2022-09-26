Read full article on original website
Law’s Jonathan Entin discussed why Ohio elected officials haven’t agreed to debate
Ohio governor, Senate debates in limbo ahead of midterm elections—here’s why. Fox 8 Cleveland: Jonathan Entin, the David L. Brennan Professor Emeritus of Law and adjunct professor of political science, discussed why the candidates for statewide elected office have yet to agree to debates—the campaigns say they are willing to face their opponents, but apparently no one can agree on the terms. “Governor DeWine has been around a long time,” Entin said. “He clearly understands that he has less to gain than (Nan Whaley) does. He has more to lose than she does.”
Begun Center’s Daniel Flannery discussed a likely cause in increased drug overdoses
2021 saw record fatal ODs, gun deaths, car crashes in Ohio over 15 years, data shows. Ohio Capital Journal: Daniel Flannery, director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education, said the increase in drug overdoses is likely driven by synthetic opioids like fentanyl or carfentanyl that are increasingly prevalent in the drug supply. “The last couple years have been nasty across the board with respect to gun violence and overdoses in particular,” he said.
