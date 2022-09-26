ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

KU designated as a PA Hunger-Free Campus+

Kutztown University has been designated as a PA Hunger-Free Campus+ by the Pennsylvania Department of Education in recognition of the university’s commitment and leadership in the area of college student food security. To achieve this designation, institutions must certify and be able to demonstrate the following: a method to...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Camel Project receives Act 48 approval for ‘Deconstructing the Culture of Bullying’ program

The Camel Project, a Reading-based non-profit, has received approval for its Certified Prevention Specialist Program: Deconstructing the Culture of Bullying; Preventing Bullying-Based Violence program from the Pennsylvania Department of Education under Pennsylvania Act 48 of 1999. With this approval, the Camel Project’s four-hour program will count toward fulfilling the continuing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Environmental and infrastructure projects across Berks County receive state funding

Governor Tom Wolf has announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to make our commonwealth a truly great place to live, work and play.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/26/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Wernersville on US 422 between Furnace Road and Werner Road for Utility Work being done by a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority appoints Thomas Frawley as Interim Executive Director

Members of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority voted unanimously to appoint Thomas E. Frawley, P.E. Esq, as Interim Executive Director for the SRPRA, effectively immediately. As Interim Executive Director, Frawley will lead the SRPRA through its efforts to restore passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia, notably in formalizing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New COCA Executive Director selected, current Assistant Administrator Kathleen F. Noll will take the lead in December

The Council on Chemical Abuse (COCA) Board of Directors has named Kathleen F. Noll as the organization’s new Executive Director. Noll, who is COCA’s Drug & Alcohol Assistant Administrator, has been with the organization for over 30 years. She will take the helm in December, when current Executive Director Stanley J. Papademetriou retires.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Schwank announces $642,426 in PCCD grant funding for Berks County

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved grant funding Wednesday for three Berks County projects. Kutztown University received $133,300 in Federal State Opioid Response Funds in support of the SBIRT Enhancement Project. SBIRT is an acronym for Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment, a public health approach that delivers intervention services to individuals at risk of developing substance abuse issues. Kutztown University offers SBIRT screening to students.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennDOT data shows Pennsylvania Roundabouts reducing fatalities, injuries, and crashes

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that according to department data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. “We continue to see that Pennsylvania’s roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “While they aren’t the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
