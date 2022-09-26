Read full article on original website
Related
Owatin Creek Elementary student surprised by dad’s homecoming
On Friday, September 30th, Owatin Creek Elementary School welcomed home Sergeant First Class Michael Landeck. With the help of many people in the community, Landeck was able to surprise his 6-year-old son, Caleb Landeck, who attends the school as a first grader. Sgt. Landeck has served in United States Army...
YMCA Early Learning Center at Richmond Program Center receives STAR 4 Rating with PACCA
The YMCA Early Learning Center at Richmond Program Center achieved an important milestone as they received a Star 4 Rating earlier this month from the Pennsylvania Child Care Association (PACCA) through the Keystone STARS program. This designation is the highest possible rating in the state of Pennsylvania and indicates a...
KU designated as a PA Hunger-Free Campus+
Kutztown University has been designated as a PA Hunger-Free Campus+ by the Pennsylvania Department of Education in recognition of the university’s commitment and leadership in the area of college student food security. To achieve this designation, institutions must certify and be able to demonstrate the following: a method to...
Camel Project receives Act 48 approval for ‘Deconstructing the Culture of Bullying’ program
The Camel Project, a Reading-based non-profit, has received approval for its Certified Prevention Specialist Program: Deconstructing the Culture of Bullying; Preventing Bullying-Based Violence program from the Pennsylvania Department of Education under Pennsylvania Act 48 of 1999. With this approval, the Camel Project’s four-hour program will count toward fulfilling the continuing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Environmental and infrastructure projects across Berks County receive state funding
Governor Tom Wolf has announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to make our commonwealth a truly great place to live, work and play.”
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/26/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Wernersville on US 422 between Furnace Road and Werner Road for Utility Work being done by a...
Habitat Berks’ breaks ground on the Miltimore Street Project
Habitat for Humanity of Berks County broke ground on the Miltimore Street Project in the City of Reading Thursday morning, taking the next step in the ongoing Buttonwood Gateway Project. “This project includes three city blocks, the 200 Block of West Buttonwood Street, the 400 block of Tulpehocken Street and...
Olivet Boys & Girls Club launches innovative program with Highmark Wholecare
In early August, Olivet Boys & Girls Club officially launched a new, innovative program with Highmark Wholecare, formerly Gateway Health. Highmark Wholecare, a leading managed care organization, is one of the largest Medicaid providers in the Reading area. This program includes Highmark Wholecare subsidizing the cost of Olivet club membership...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Town hall meeting discusses future of Berks County Correctional Facility Project
The Berks County Commissioners hosted a half-hour long informational town hall to discuss the future of the Berks County Correctional Facility project Thursday evening. The town hall included County leaders from the project’s Steering Committee and team members from CGL, the owner’s representative firm. “I think the important...
Daniel Boone Homestead to participate in Trails of History Free Day September 24
The Daniel Boone Homestead Associates are excited to be a part of The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Trails of History Free Day. The PHMC, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, September 24.
Monthly educational presentations return to Berks History Center
Berks History Center has announced the return of its monthly Second Saturday Programs. The first program of Fall 2022 took place Saturday, September 10, 2022, inside the BHC Museum’s Terrence E. Connor Auditorium, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., 19601. Second Saturday programs take place on the second Saturday of...
3rd annual Whiskey Experiment raises funds for the Reading Science Center
Last week, the Reading Science Center held its 3rd annual Whiskey Experiment at the DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown Reading. This event brings together different local, national and international distilleries for a night of tastings. With 20+ vendors, guests can mingle and try various alcohols while learning the science behind it!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reading Hospital Foundation celebrates new mobile mammography coach
The Reading Hospital Foundation celebrated the Reading Hospital’s new mobile mammography coach Thursday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of the clock tower entrance to the hospital. Fundraising for the mobile mammography coach began in August 2020, and was completed in November 2021, through a combination of...
Humane Pennsylvania hosting Stuff The Tiny House and Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a weekend full of events, featuring a pet food donation drive benefitting Spike’s Pet Pantry, a fee-waived adoption weekend, and a flea market featuring a variety of vendors. The three-day event will take place on Friday, September 23rd, through Sunday, September 25th, Berks County adoption...
Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority appoints Thomas Frawley as Interim Executive Director
Members of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority voted unanimously to appoint Thomas E. Frawley, P.E. Esq, as Interim Executive Director for the SRPRA, effectively immediately. As Interim Executive Director, Frawley will lead the SRPRA through its efforts to restore passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia, notably in formalizing...
New COCA Executive Director selected, current Assistant Administrator Kathleen F. Noll will take the lead in December
The Council on Chemical Abuse (COCA) Board of Directors has named Kathleen F. Noll as the organization’s new Executive Director. Noll, who is COCA’s Drug & Alcohol Assistant Administrator, has been with the organization for over 30 years. She will take the helm in December, when current Executive Director Stanley J. Papademetriou retires.
Guzman and Burgos join efforts to aid people affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic
State Reps. Manuel Guzman, D-Berks, and Danilo Burgos, D-Phila., announced Tuesday they are joining forces to help people affected by severe flooding and damages caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The lawmakers, who lead the Pennsylvania Latino Caucus, thanked Governor Tom Wolf for deploying two...
Schwank announces $642,426 in PCCD grant funding for Berks County
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved grant funding Wednesday for three Berks County projects. Kutztown University received $133,300 in Federal State Opioid Response Funds in support of the SBIRT Enhancement Project. SBIRT is an acronym for Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment, a public health approach that delivers intervention services to individuals at risk of developing substance abuse issues. Kutztown University offers SBIRT screening to students.
PennDOT data shows Pennsylvania Roundabouts reducing fatalities, injuries, and crashes
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that according to department data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. “We continue to see that Pennsylvania’s roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “While they aren’t the...
State Police in Hamburg to hold child seat safety check-up event
The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop L, Hamburg station, will be conducting a free child seat safety check-up event on Thursday September 22, 2022 from 2pm to 8pm at the Bridge Church located at 3561 Old Route 22 in Windsor Township. Trained Child Seat Passenger Safety Technicians will be at the...
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
Comments / 0