Celebrate 7-years of unCommon Construction. You’re invited to a night of fun – filled with music, food, an auction, prizes, and more. The [Belated] Birthday Bash is a celebration of the past 7-years, our amazing apprentices, and you — our supporters, friends, and family. To learn more about unCommon Construction, visit www.unCommonConstruction.org.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO