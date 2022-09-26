ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
Power 93.7 WBLK

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!

In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
RESTAURANTS
101.5 WPDH

Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?

It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York

Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Enjoy Wine And Halloween Together In Utica At The HalloWine Event

Looking to enjoy wine, beer, and Halloween altogether in the city of Utica? Mark your calendars for the Hallowine event. Catholic Charities of Oneida and Madison County are welcoming back the annual HalloWine event on Friday, October 21st from 6PM - 9PM at the Utica Public Library. According to the event organizers, this wine and craft beer event has a haunted twist this year with special guests The Ghost Seekers of CNY.
UTICA, NY
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
WILLIAMSON, NY
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show

A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

Enjoy Upstate New York's Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest

You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
ONEIDA, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

