ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Bears host Cowboys in Top-20 rematch of Big 12 title game

A top-20 matchup is brewing in Waco as the 14th ranked Baylor Bears host the 7th ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys this Saturday at 2:30 pm. It is a rematch of an instant classic Big 12 title game played last December at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, a 21-16 victory for Baylor that was decided by a goal line stand from the Bears defense.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time

Following an extra week of preparation during a bye, Oklahoma State football hits the road for its first conference game of the season on Saturday. The Cowboys are set to face Baylor — the defending Big 12 Champion — in Waco, Texas. Oklahoma State is seeking revenge against the Bears after a heartbreaking 21-16 loss in the conference title game last December.
WACO, TX
247Sports

5 observations from a day with Baylor basketball

Scott Drew has done the impossible at Baylor since his arrival in 2003, taking over a program that was at the lowest point possible and bringing it all the way to a national championship in 2021. On Thursday, I got the opportunity to spend the day with them as they...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Nicki Collen's connections fueling her players

WACO, Texas — Baylor Women's Basketball head coach Nicki Collen did not have a casual offseason. She was hard at work, adding eight players to a roster that sported just nine total members a year ago. “I think this team is different, it’s very different," she said. Collen...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Waco, TX
Basketball
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Stillwater, OK
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
247Sports

How To Watch And Staff Predictions: Tulsa

Cincinnati heads back on the road Saturday night to open AAC play against Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 7 pm. The game will air on ESPNU with radio coverage on 700 WLW. Dan Hoard and Jim Kelly on the call. Chad Brendel. Not going to lie, this one has my...
TULSA, OK
High School Volleyball PRO

Riesel, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Bremond High School volleyball team will have a game with Riesel High School on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RIESEL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Dave Aranda
everythinglubbock.com

Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Waco Police search for missing teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclane Stadium#Baylor Bears#Bills#American Football#Kickoff#Fox#At T Stadium
KLST/KSAN

Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
ROBINSON, TX
News Channel 25

California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
BELLMEAD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
WacoTrib.com

Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues

Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities’ account that he died of suicide by hanging. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Temple motorcyclist killed in high-speed I-35 crash

BELTON, Texas – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he unsuccessfully tried – at a high rate of speed – to split the lanes between two trucks on I-35 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Wednesday. Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple died as a result of...
TEMPLE, TX
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy