Bears host Cowboys in Top-20 rematch of Big 12 title game
A top-20 matchup is brewing in Waco as the 14th ranked Baylor Bears host the 7th ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys this Saturday at 2:30 pm. It is a rematch of an instant classic Big 12 title game played last December at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, a 21-16 victory for Baylor that was decided by a goal line stand from the Bears defense.
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
Following an extra week of preparation during a bye, Oklahoma State football hits the road for its first conference game of the season on Saturday. The Cowboys are set to face Baylor — the defending Big 12 Champion — in Waco, Texas. Oklahoma State is seeking revenge against the Bears after a heartbreaking 21-16 loss in the conference title game last December.
5 observations from a day with Baylor basketball
Scott Drew has done the impossible at Baylor since his arrival in 2003, taking over a program that was at the lowest point possible and bringing it all the way to a national championship in 2021. On Thursday, I got the opportunity to spend the day with them as they...
Nicki Collen's connections fueling her players
WACO, Texas — Baylor Women's Basketball head coach Nicki Collen did not have a casual offseason. She was hard at work, adding eight players to a roster that sported just nine total members a year ago. “I think this team is different, it’s very different," she said. Collen...
How To Watch And Staff Predictions: Tulsa
Cincinnati heads back on the road Saturday night to open AAC play against Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 7 pm. The game will air on ESPNU with radio coverage on 700 WLW. Dan Hoard and Jim Kelly on the call. Chad Brendel. Not going to lie, this one has my...
Riesel, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Here Are The 10 Essential Snacks You Must Grab When Visiting Buc-ee’s in Temple, Texas
What's the most important part of a road trip? Making a budget? Calculating the gas mileage? Packing extra underwear? No! It's making sure you have the best snacks. This is key to avoiding everyone getting hangry when you're not even halfway there yet, and if you stop at Buc-ee's in Temple, Texas, there are some essential snacks you'll need to stock up on.
27-year-old Benjamin Jaquez Strickland Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Belton (Belton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Belton on Tuesday. The crash happened at Mile Marker #294 on Interstate 35 at [..]
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
Friends open comic, sports memorabilia shop in Waco, say people are investing in collectables
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During a recession, people often put money into things like real estate or silver and gold...but how about comic books and sports memorabilia?. The owners of a brand new collectors shop in downtown Waco say, during these uncertain economic times, customers are coming to them to invest in something that has financial--and nostalgic--value.
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
Waco Police search for missing teen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their Support
On Wednesday, Beto O’Rourke is holding a rally in Killeen Texas, a big military town where Fort Hood is located. Beto O’Rourke is holding his rally “Plan to Win” at The Social Instance, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 111-C. The event is open to the public.
Waco woman's restaurant honors life of late daughter
Martinez and her family immigrated from Mexico about a decade ago, seeking a better life. Today, you'll find her serving loyal customers at Lupita's Restaurant and Bakery on 19th Street in Waco.
California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In McLennan County (McLennan County, TX)
Official reports confirm at least one fatality in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety has stated that the incident took place on Monday morning on Interstate 35 which [..]
Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues
Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities’ account that he died of suicide by hanging. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.
GONE COLD | '10-year-old girl who's snatched up' over 30 years ago in Waco, case remains unsolved
"If anybody knows anything about it, if they know who the killer is, if they had a conversation with a killer and they admitted to it... I'd like to talk to them." It’ll be 33 years this October since 10-year-old Sheila Renae Finch was found murdered in Speegleville Park near Lake Waco.
Temple motorcyclist killed in high-speed I-35 crash
BELTON, Texas – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he unsuccessfully tried – at a high rate of speed – to split the lanes between two trucks on I-35 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Wednesday. Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple died as a result of...
