Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The Spun
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win
The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
ESPN Lafayette
Three Reasons the Saints Aren’t Winning Games According to an Unathletic Sports Blogger
I'll be honest, I think I may be the person best suited to talk about this topic on the face of the Earth. I happen to have watched every single second of Saints football this season from a 1080p digital antenna taped to my living room window. I never played...
Outsider.com
NFL Fans Rush to Terry Bradshaw’s Defense After Sunday’s Broadcast Struggles
Terry Bradshaw is nothing short of an NFL icon. Drafted by the Steelers in 1970, Bradshaw played 14 seasons with Pittsburgh, winning four Super Bowl titles and leaving multiple broken records in his wake. To say he had a successful career as a player would be an understatement, and he only continued to add to his incredible legacy when it was done.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Hurricane News
Tom Brady and Gisele have relocated from Tampa Bay to Miami with Hurricane Ian pounding on the southwestern part of Florida. However, they're not staying together. According to Page Six, Brady and Gisele are living separately, even as they've relocated to South Beach with Hurricane Ian approaching the state. "Tom...
FanSided
NFL Week 4 2022: Picks and predictions for every game
The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the quarter pole, and we’re starting to see who is good, and who is in for a long year. As always, all odds are courtesy of our partners at WynnBet. Tough call, and a great game. Don’t want to underestimate the Dolphins,...
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday
Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian.
NFL World Reacts To Bucs vs. Chiefs Decision News
The Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs will be played as scheduled in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. There were initially concerns that the game may not be able to take place in Tampa due to the aftereffects of Hurricane Ian. The league had a contingency plan to play the game at Minnesota's US. Bank Stadium if Raymond James was unable to house the contest.
Tom Brady is absolutely right about Buccaneers struggling offense
There may be a lot of injuries on the offense for the Buccaneers, but what we have seen still doesn’t cut it. Even Tom Brady sees this. We’ve been saying it for weeks now. Yes, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have a lot working against them on the offensive end due to rampant injuries, but three touchdowns in three games just isn’t enough.
How Dare We Look Away from the Tua Tagovailoa Replays
We should all watch the replays of Tua Tagovailoa's injury to remind ourselves of who is really to blame.
Tom Brady 'Happy' the Buccaneers Are 'Able to Head' to Tampa for Sunday's Game amid Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady also shared on Twitter that he'll be donating to the Florida Disaster Fund Tom Brady is stepping up amid Florida's darkest hour as he heads home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced Thursday that he's donating to the Florida Disaster Fund as he encouraged others in the NFL to do the same amid the devastation left across the Sunshine State from Hurricane Ian. "Happy [we're] able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won't be able to do the same," he...
Bucs Had 2 Big Returns At Practice On Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hope to welcome back two major pieces of their offense this weekend. Per the team's injury report, wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith returned to Wednesday's practice as limited participants. Godwin left Week 1's game, his first one back from a torn...
NFL
Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa
Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday. The location of Sunday's game had been in doubt as Hurricane Ian forced the Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week as the storm hit the western Florida coast. The Buccaneers announced Thursday that the Tampa area was spared "the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm" and the team had informed the league it was ready to host Sunday Night Football.
The Rogersville Review
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
ESPN Lafayette
Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Carted Off on Stretcher, Taken to the Hospital Following Severe Injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off of the field on a stretcher after a severe injury occurred during the team's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Initial reports say that Tagovailoa has been transported to the hospital for possible head and neck injuries. Just days after...
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London
Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
ESPN Lafayette
