September 2023 UCLA Football Recruiting Reset: Defense
We reset the 2023 UCLA defensive recruiting board for the end of September as the season is in high gear with conference play...
How To Watch, Stream and Listen: UCLA vs. Washington
The UCLA Bruins (4-0, 1-0) will host the No. 15 Washington Huskies (4-0, 1-0) in a battle of undefeated teams this Friday night at the Rose Bowl. It is also a battle of two teams that seem to mirror each other, especially from a statistical standpoint. Both teams are leading...
College basketball injury news: Detailing impact of 10 significant preseason injuries
College basketball's opening night is just over a month away, but a rash of brutal preseason injuries has really impacted some teams with high hopes for the 2022-23 campaign. USC owns the worst example. CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported Thursday that prized freshman Vince Iwuchukwu is out indefinitely after collapsing in between drills in July.
UCLA Prospects Dot Initial 2025 National Rankings
247Sports released its initial ranking of the top 2025 prospect nationally, and UCLA targets and prospects were featured prominently...
UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Six
Check out where UCLA prospects will be playing this weekend throughout the West as the fall season continues around the country...
UCLA Offers Emerging California 2025 Prospect
UCLA has offered Tounde Yessoufou, the emerging prospect from Santa Maria (Calif.) St. Joseph. Yessoufou is a 6-5 forward who, at this stage, is advanced physically, able to overpower players around the basket. The early evaluations on him projected him as an undersized power forward and better suited around the basket, but he has lately expanded his game with more perimeter skills, improving his shot and his handle. He had a very impressive showing recently at the Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph event, which garnered him increased attention.
USC reaping benefits of Travis Dye's experience and talent
Things were looking grim for USC at multiple moments Saturday at Oregon State, but the Trojans had an elder statesman used to showing up big against the Beavers. Running back Travis Dye was the offensive catalyst for the Trojans in USC’s 17-14 win over Oregon State. The Oregon transfer ran for 133 yards on 19 carries (7.0 avg.) and scored a touchdown against his former rival. On the Trojans’ game winning touchdown drive in the final five minutes, Dye accounted for 29 of the 84 yards USC gained, including a big 16-yard rush that put the Trojans into Oregon State territory.
LOOK: USC takes Crystal Ball lead for former Notre Dame, 4-star OT Elijah Paige
New Crystal Ball projections point to the Trojans adding to their 2023 offensive class in four-star Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive tackle Elijah Paige. The consensus four-star prospect backed off his Notre Dame commitment last week. Once Paige officially decommitted from the Fighting Irish, the Trojans picked up six Crystal Ball projections...
What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?
SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board.
Traffic debacle on I-90: What went wrong
Washington state transportation staff warned 2022 would be "the summer of lane closures," but none has triggered more heartbreak and fury than last weekend's shutdown of westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island. Many drivers reported being stuck on the island for hours, while spillover traffic on the Eastside lengthened what...
Meet the Armed Man Who Has Been Standing Guard Outside Thurston County Schools
Meet Anthony Triplett Jr. He’s 31, he lives near Lacey and he’s a nine-year Army veteran with two children enrolled in North Thurston Public Schools’ Evergreen Forest Elementary and Nisqually Middle School. He has worked in federal security, he says, and he followed that by forming a...
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
Mountaineer and Seattle-native Hilaree Nelson missing in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, a ski mountaineer and the first woman to summit Everest and Lhotse in one 24-hour push, is missing after apparently falling into a crevasse in Nepal, according to The New York Times. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, were attempting to ski down from the peak of Manaslu...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
