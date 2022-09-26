ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How To Watch, Stream and Listen: UCLA vs. Washington

The UCLA Bruins (4-0, 1-0) will host the No. 15 Washington Huskies (4-0, 1-0) in a battle of undefeated teams this Friday night at the Rose Bowl. It is also a battle of two teams that seem to mirror each other, especially from a statistical standpoint. Both teams are leading...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Washington, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
247Sports

UCLA Offers Emerging California 2025 Prospect

UCLA has offered Tounde Yessoufou, the emerging prospect from Santa Maria (Calif.) St. Joseph. Yessoufou is a 6-5 forward who, at this stage, is advanced physically, able to overpower players around the basket. The early evaluations on him projected him as an undersized power forward and better suited around the basket, but he has lately expanded his game with more perimeter skills, improving his shot and his handle. He had a very impressive showing recently at the Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph event, which garnered him increased attention.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC reaping benefits of Travis Dye's experience and talent

Things were looking grim for USC at multiple moments Saturday at Oregon State, but the Trojans had an elder statesman used to showing up big against the Beavers. Running back Travis Dye was the offensive catalyst for the Trojans in USC’s 17-14 win over Oregon State. The Oregon transfer ran for 133 yards on 19 carries (7.0 avg.) and scored a touchdown against his former rival. On the Trojans’ game winning touchdown drive in the final five minutes, Dye accounted for 29 of the 84 yards USC gained, including a big 16-yard rush that put the Trojans into Oregon State territory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

LOOK: USC takes Crystal Ball lead for former Notre Dame, 4-star OT Elijah Paige

New Crystal Ball projections point to the Trojans adding to their 2023 offensive class in four-star Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive tackle Elijah Paige. The consensus four-star prospect backed off his Notre Dame commitment last week. Once Paige officially decommitted from the Fighting Irish, the Trojans picked up six Crystal Ball projections...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#American Football#College Football#Dtr#Battle Of Unbeatens
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?

The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?

SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Traffic debacle on I-90: What went wrong

Washington state transportation staff warned 2022 would be "the summer of lane closures," but none has triggered more heartbreak and fury than last weekend's shutdown of westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island. Many drivers reported being stuck on the island for hours, while spillover traffic on the Eastside lengthened what...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy