Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Goal is to 'bring a championship to New Orleans'

People didn’t think very highly of the Pelicans when Brandon Ingram signed a five-year extension with the team back in 2020, but that perception is changing, writes Christian Clark of NOLA.com. Clark notes that Jonas Valanciunas, Zion Williamson and most recently CJ McCollum have all signed extensions with the franchise after Ingram inked his deal a couple of years ago.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Impressed With LeBron James’ Basketball IQ After First Days Of Training Together

Patrick Beverley spoke about playing with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers months before moving to L.A. during the offseason. Beverley has said he wasn’t expected to get traded in the summer. But back in May, the 34-year-old playmaker revealed he would love to play in L.A. if he was to leave the Minnesota Timberwolves — his team at the time. Not long after, he picked James as the NBA superstar he would like to play with.
Darvin Ham: Lakers Will Primarily Focus On Defense In First Days Of Training Camp

Darvin Ham began his first training camp as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach this week, marking the beginning of a new era in L.A. After facing reporters during Media Day on Monday, Ham and his players got to work the following day, taking part in the first official practice of the 2022-23 Lakers. The 49-year-old has been promising to change L.A.’s game, trying to make the Purple and Gold a defensive powerhouse in the NBA again.
