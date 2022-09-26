Read full article on original website
Lakers To Host Fourth Annual Pride Night On Oct. 12 Against Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers announced they will host their fourth annual Pride Night in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month. This event will be taken place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at home in Crypto.com Arena. Every fan in attendance for the preseason game will receive a commemorative Lakers pride jersey.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Goal is to 'bring a championship to New Orleans'
People didn’t think very highly of the Pelicans when Brandon Ingram signed a five-year extension with the team back in 2020, but that perception is changing, writes Christian Clark of NOLA.com. Clark notes that Jonas Valanciunas, Zion Williamson and most recently CJ McCollum have all signed extensions with the franchise after Ingram inked his deal a couple of years ago.
How Sixers Affect OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets Trade
The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder woke up the trade market on Thursday.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Impressed With LeBron James’ Basketball IQ After First Days Of Training Together
Patrick Beverley spoke about playing with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers months before moving to L.A. during the offseason. Beverley has said he wasn’t expected to get traded in the summer. But back in May, the 34-year-old playmaker revealed he would love to play in L.A. if he was to leave the Minnesota Timberwolves — his team at the time. Not long after, he picked James as the NBA superstar he would like to play with.
LeBron James Believes Defense Is Biggest Area Lakers Need To Improve This Season
When the Los Angeles Lakers brought home the 2020 NBA Championship, it was due in large part to their defensive identity. LeBron James and Anthony Davis set the tone and everyone else followed as the team dominated that end of the court, making everything else easier. That is something the...
Darvin Ham: Lakers Will Primarily Focus On Defense In First Days Of Training Camp
Darvin Ham began his first training camp as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach this week, marking the beginning of a new era in L.A. After facing reporters during Media Day on Monday, Ham and his players got to work the following day, taking part in the first official practice of the 2022-23 Lakers. The 49-year-old has been promising to change L.A.’s game, trying to make the Purple and Gold a defensive powerhouse in the NBA again.
Lakers News: LeBron James Has Been In Anthony Davis’ Ear About Taking Over As No. 1 Option
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make any big moves this offseason, there’s still optimism surrounding the team going into the 2022-23 season as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still on the roster. Both James and Davis have dealt with their fair share of injuries the...
