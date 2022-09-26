ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

pharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and BioNTech seek EUA for Omicron-based Covid-19 booster in children

A Phase I/II/III trial of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent Covid-19 vaccine was recently initiated in children. Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 10µg booster of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent Covid-19 vaccine in children.
Benzinga

KemPharm's Lead Prodrug Shows Favorable Safety Profile For Rare Sleeping Disorder

KemPharm Inc KMPH announced topline data from its exploratory Phase 1 trial confirming the relative cardiovascular effects and pharmacokinetics of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) compared to Ritalin (racemic methylphenidate), a commonly prescribed CNS stimulant. SDX, KemPharm's proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), is the sole active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in KP1077, a potential...
aao.org

Week in review: New IOP-lowering drops, post-lockdown intravitreal injections, air pollution and glaucoma

A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. FDA approves first-in-class drops for reducing IOP. On September 22, 2022, the FDA approved OMLONTI (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution) 0.002% for lowering IOP in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Developed by Santen and UBE, OMLONTI is a first-in-class, relatively selective prostaglandin EP2 receptor agonist that facilitates aqueous humor drainage through both the trabecular and uveoscleral outflow pathways. OMLONTI was first approved in Japan in October 2018 and has been available in several Asian countries since February 2021. Business Wire.
The Hill

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
Nature.com

Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder

Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
CNET

CDC Panel Recommends New COVID Boosters

A committee of doctors and other experts who advise the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to endorse updated COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the committee's recommendation before...
Benzinga

Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products

Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
Benzinga

FDA Finally Advances Cannabis Research & Regulations: Hires Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator

The FDA has appointed Norman Birenbaum to be the its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy. This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor. The agency continues to struggle with regulations on marijuana-based products, including those containing only CBD. Despite passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that descheduled hemp and gave the FDA authority to oversee hemp-derived products, the agency has been searching for additional safety data ever since which is why it has prohibited CBD in foods and dietary supplements.
Shin

The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease

On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
Nature.com

Correlation between COVID-19 severity and previous exposure of patients to Borrelia spp.

Predictors for the risk of severe COVID-19 are crucial for patient care and control of the disease. Other infectious diseases as potential comorbidities in SARS-CoV-2 infection are still poorly understood. Here we identify association between the course of COVID-19 and Lyme disease (borreliosis), caused by Borrelia burgdorferi transmitted to humans by ticks. Exposure to Borrelia was identified by multi-antigenic (19 antigens) serological testing of patients: severe COVID-19 (hospitalized), asymptomatic to mild COVID-19 (home treated or not aware of being infected), and not infected with SARS-CoV-2. Increased levels of Borrelia-specific IgGs strongly correlated with COVID-19 severity and risk of hospitalization. This suggests that a history of tick bites and related infections may contribute to the risks in COVID-19. Though mechanisms of this link is not clear yet, screening for antibodies targeting Borrelia may help accurately assess the odds of hospitalization for SARS-CoV-2 infected patients, supporting efforts for efficient control of COVID-19.
ajmc.com

Alzheimer Disease Drug Lecanemab Successfully Reduces Cognitive, Functional Decline

The topline results showed the phase 3 trial met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. A drug to treat early Alzheimer disease has shown success in reducing cognitive and functional decline. Eisai and Biogen announced topline results from a large global page 3 confirmatory trial of lecanemab that met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.
MedicalXpress

Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers

A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
