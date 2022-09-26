Read full article on original website
Novavax Says Initial 1M Doses Of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Are Available In UK
Novavax Inc NVAX announced that an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine are now available in the U.K. Nuvaxovid is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine granted authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It will be offered per the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
pharmaceutical-technology.com
Pfizer and BioNTech seek EUA for Omicron-based Covid-19 booster in children
A Phase I/II/III trial of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent Covid-19 vaccine was recently initiated in children. Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 10µg booster of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent Covid-19 vaccine in children.
KemPharm's Lead Prodrug Shows Favorable Safety Profile For Rare Sleeping Disorder
KemPharm Inc KMPH announced topline data from its exploratory Phase 1 trial confirming the relative cardiovascular effects and pharmacokinetics of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) compared to Ritalin (racemic methylphenidate), a commonly prescribed CNS stimulant. SDX, KemPharm's proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), is the sole active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in KP1077, a potential...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Oncomine DX Target Test as Companion Diagnostic for RET+ Thyroid Cancer and NSCLC
The Oncomine Dx Target Test received was granted approval by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for RET fusion–positive thyroid cancer and RET fusion–positive non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA has granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to help in identifying...
aao.org
Week in review: New IOP-lowering drops, post-lockdown intravitreal injections, air pollution and glaucoma
A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. FDA approves first-in-class drops for reducing IOP. On September 22, 2022, the FDA approved OMLONTI (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution) 0.002% for lowering IOP in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Developed by Santen and UBE, OMLONTI is a first-in-class, relatively selective prostaglandin EP2 receptor agonist that facilitates aqueous humor drainage through both the trabecular and uveoscleral outflow pathways. OMLONTI was first approved in Japan in October 2018 and has been available in several Asian countries since February 2021. Business Wire.
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
Nature.com
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Says White-Collar Jobs Bubble 'Bursting Right Before Our Eyes'
“Big Short” fame investor and hedge fund manager Michael Burry has yet again sounded the alarm on white-collar jobs burgeoning unsustainably amid a falling market and fears of an economic recession. What Happened: Burry, late on Sunday, tweeted that the "white collar employment bubble is bursting right before our...
CNET
CDC Panel Recommends New COVID Boosters
A committee of doctors and other experts who advise the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to endorse updated COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the committee's recommendation before...
News-Medical.net
First real-world study shows the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products
Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
FDA Finally Advances Cannabis Research & Regulations: Hires Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator
The FDA has appointed Norman Birenbaum to be the its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy. This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor. The agency continues to struggle with regulations on marijuana-based products, including those containing only CBD. Despite passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that descheduled hemp and gave the FDA authority to oversee hemp-derived products, the agency has been searching for additional safety data ever since which is why it has prohibited CBD in foods and dietary supplements.
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
Nature.com
Correlation between COVID-19 severity and previous exposure of patients to Borrelia spp.
Predictors for the risk of severe COVID-19 are crucial for patient care and control of the disease. Other infectious diseases as potential comorbidities in SARS-CoV-2 infection are still poorly understood. Here we identify association between the course of COVID-19 and Lyme disease (borreliosis), caused by Borrelia burgdorferi transmitted to humans by ticks. Exposure to Borrelia was identified by multi-antigenic (19 antigens) serological testing of patients: severe COVID-19 (hospitalized), asymptomatic to mild COVID-19 (home treated or not aware of being infected), and not infected with SARS-CoV-2. Increased levels of Borrelia-specific IgGs strongly correlated with COVID-19 severity and risk of hospitalization. This suggests that a history of tick bites and related infections may contribute to the risks in COVID-19. Though mechanisms of this link is not clear yet, screening for antibodies targeting Borrelia may help accurately assess the odds of hospitalization for SARS-CoV-2 infected patients, supporting efforts for efficient control of COVID-19.
ajmc.com
Alzheimer Disease Drug Lecanemab Successfully Reduces Cognitive, Functional Decline
The topline results showed the phase 3 trial met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. A drug to treat early Alzheimer disease has shown success in reducing cognitive and functional decline. Eisai and Biogen announced topline results from a large global page 3 confirmatory trial of lecanemab that met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
contagionlive.com
Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Seek FDA EUA for Bivalent Vaccine Boosters in Pediatric Population
These vaccines target the wild strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants. Pfizer-BioNTech announced yesterday they had submitted their application for an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for their 10-µg booster dose of the companies’ Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years of age.
