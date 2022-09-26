ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Out For Week 4

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is out for Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers due to an ankle injury. The injury occurred at the end of the Patriot's 37-26 loss against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday when Baltimore's Calais Campbell fell on Jones' ankle late in the game. "Jones...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tua Tagovailoa’s Status Updated For Game At Cincinnati

The Miami Dolphins updated the status of their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ahead of gameday. The Dolphins are set to take on the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, entering the game with a perfect 3-0 record. Miami has gotten off to a roll early, erasing a significant second-half...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Tide 100.9 FM

REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral

Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

History of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa Before Thursday Matchup

The first two quarterbacks drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft square off during Thursday Night Football for the first time since college. The game dubbed the "Game of the Century" showcased No. 2 ranked LSU face No. 3 ranked Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019. However, this was not the first time Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow would clash.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Tide Linebacker Faces His Old Team on Saturday

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is off to an All-American start this season. He has 5.5 sacks, one more than Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and is tied for most in the country. The Alabama transfer is making the most of his new opportunity for the Razorbacks and is in the conversation to be a first-round draft pick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#American Heritage#Kansas City#The Seattle Seahawks
Tide 100.9 FM

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy