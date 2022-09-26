ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT San Antonio

$300K DOJ grant will enhance UTSA’s work to cultivate a safe campus

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 — UTSA has received a three-year, $300,000 Campus Program grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to expand programming aimed at reducing incidents of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking among college-aged students. UTSA was the only Texas institution that received a grant...
UT San Antonio

UTSA recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and an opportune time to reaffirm UTSA’s zero-tolerance environment for sexual assault and misconduct. We’re writing to share important information all Roadrunners should know, and the many ways you can get involved in our efforts to prevent domestic violence. Educate Yourself: Prevention...
UT San Antonio

College Recognizes Benefactors Carlos and Malú Alvarez

Greeted by UTSA student ensemble Mariachi Los Paisanos, Carlos Alvarez performed a song with the group before the official ceremony began. In front of an overflowing crowd of students, faculty and business community leaders, UTSA President Taylor Eighmy thanked the Alvarez family for their longstanding generosity to UTSA. “This gift...
UT San Antonio

UTSA begins next phase of ITC evaluation

SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 — The University of Texas at San Antonio has begun onsite assessments of the Texas Pavilion to help guide consideration of three scenarios proposed for the future of the Institute of Texan Cultures. The scenarios were presented to university leadership earlier this summer by the Steering Committee leading the ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process.
UT San Antonio

UTSA releases 2022 Security and Fire Safety Report

Editor’s note: The following message was sent via email today from the UTSA Office of Institutional Compliance and Risk Services to all faculty, staff and students:. We are pleased to inform you that UTSA’s 2022 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report is now available on our Clery Compliance and Safe Campus Resources websites. You can access the report directly at the following URL:
