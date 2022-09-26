Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Tua Tagovailoa and the NFL’s Horrible Handling of Head Injuries
The NFL has no choice but to tell the truth about what happened to Tua Tagovailoa. We all saw the replays Thursday night: the close-up, slow-motion videos of the moment his arms shot up and fingers splayed out in the fencing response—the thing our bodies are designed to do when our brains shut off. The replays were gruesome and difficult to watch, but they served one critical purpose: Because we all saw them, the NFL can’t try to convince us it was anything but a traumatic brain injury. Not this time.
Power Ranking This Week’s Top Buy and Sell Trade Candidates
(4:00) - Joe Mixon, Bengals. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Additional Production: Kai Grady. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
How Public Perception Affects Betting Lines
This week, Austin and Warren begin by discussing how public perception and power rankings can affect how lines and totals are set (1:00). Then, they preview TNF and explain why the 3-0 Dolphins are underdogs against the 1-2 Bengals (6:00). Next, they move on to Buffalo-Baltimore to discuss the Bills’ efficient offense and how Baltimore can stop it (23:00) before closing the show with a preview of Sunday night’s Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Bucs (42:00).
Two Truths and a Lie! Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson for MVP? Who Will Win the NFC East?
This week, Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones to play two truths and a lie with early NFL story lines. They discuss who will be the most likely MVP (6:00), whether the Cowboys will make the playoffs (11:00), and what Zach Wilson will look like (16:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (31:00).
The Past Three NFL Drafts Have Produced Instant Success at Wide Receiver. Will 2023 Do the Same?
For the third straight season, the NFL’s rookie receiver class has made an immediate impact. In 2020, we saw Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Chase Claypool, and a handful of others quickly break out, and in 2021 Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Amon-Ra St. Brown wasted no time in establishing themselves as future stars. This year, teams are seeing early returns once again on receiver investments: Drake London is already the Falcons’ most productive pass catcher, and so is Chris Olave for the Saints. Jahan Dotson has already reeled in three touchdowns; Garrett Wilson has shown he can be a big-time playmaker for the Jets; and George Pickens, Treylon Burks, and Alec Pierce have all earned starting roles for their respective teams.
Can ‘TNF’ Be Fixed? Plus, Trends to Find Week 4 Winners.
Sharp and House kick things off with suggestions to fix Thursday Night Football (01:00) before diving into Sunday’s slate with Buffalo-Baltimore (8:00). Then, they share their leans in Kansas City–Tampa Bay (17:00), Jacksonville-Philadelphia (27:00), and Niners-Rams (36:00) before closing the show by giving out some parlay and teaser legs (41:00).
The Jaguars Are Finally Good and You Should Not Be Surprised
The Ringer’s Ben Solak explains how the Jacksonville Jaguars went from the bottom of the AFC South last season, to the top of the division this year. Plus, a look at Brandon Staley’s questionable decision to play Justin Herbert late into a blowout, and John Shipley from Jaguar Report joins the show to discuss the differences between Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson.
NFL Scoring
Matt is joined by Bill Simmons to discuss the current state of ‘SNL’ ahead of the Season 48 premiere this Saturday night. Tua and the Concussion Dilemma, Danny Amendola on Playing With Brady, Plus Matt Buschmann on Catching Judge’s 61st. Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle also make their...
Week 4 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
We preview the Week 4 fantasy slate with categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, the Shooter McGavin Award, the Siren’s Song Team to Avoid, the Mario Kart Rainbow Strip, and more, before holding Fantasy Court. Week...
Bengals-Dolphins Preview, CFB Picks for Week 5, and Dave Hill on ‘Gamblers’
Austin opens by doing a deep dive into Week 4’s Thursday Night Football game featuring the Bengals and Dolphins with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 5 of the season. The episode concludes with a conversation with Dave Hill of Gamblers to preview the upcoming season.
Eagles-Jaguars Preview: The Return of Dougie P
Coming off a demonstrative victory against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles are set to face the man that guided them to their first and only Super Bowl victory: Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are 2-1 coming off a 38-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The Jalen Hurts hype train just keeps getting bigger every week, but could the vaunted Jaguars defense put it on hold? The Eagles defense has also been rolling, but it’ll be facing former no. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, who’s shown major improvement from his disastrous rookie year under Urban Meyer. This will be the Eagles’ toughest test to date. Sheil and Ben give their game predictions. Will the Eagles remain undefeated? One host has his doubts.
Tua and the Concussion Dilemma, Danny Amendola on Playing With Brady, Plus Matt Buschmann on Catching Judge’s 61st
Russillo shares his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury vs. the Bengals and the NFL’s complicated relationship with concussions (0:39). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola to discuss his retirement, how players deal with head injuries, Tom Brady, when Danny went from the Patriots to the Dolphins, Aaron Rodgers’s trash talk, why the Raiders are struggling, and more (11:44). Later Ryen talks with his friend and Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann about catching Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball (40:44). And finally, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 4 (52:39), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:41).
NFL Week 4 Picks Against the Spread
Two good weeks in a row. Let’s keep the intro short. I’m terrified of jinxing myself. We’ve got another full slate of games on the schedule, including our first London matchup. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted. Week 3 record:...
Week 4 Preview: Bills-Ravens, Jags-Eagles, Niners-Rams, and More
Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz start by breaking down the keys for the Ravens and Bills to win (1:58). Then they predict the Monday morning headlines for a handful of games, including Jaguars-Eagles and Chiefs-Bucs (27:46). They wrap up with Steven canceling different coaches and players from around the league (1:02:37).
Albert Pujols
Chris Ryan makes an observation about Albert Pujols’s record-breaking home run. Tua Tagovailoa and the NFL’s Horrible Handling of Head Injuries. The Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a brutal concussion on Thursday, but he never should have been playing in that game at all. Now, it’s time for answers from his team and a league that was supposed to protect him.
Preseason NBA Power Rankings, Part 1
Justin, Rob, and Wos ranked all the teams heading into the season, and in Part 1 we discuss the teams ranked 30-23. Todd McShay on CJ Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Life Advice with Paige Spiranac, Plus a Bad Week in Celtics Coverage. Ryen also gives out his weekly ranking of...
Mets Gear Up for NL East Crown and Judge Goes for 62
(00:57) — METS: With a one-game lead, the Mets face their most important series of the season and bring up top prospect Francisco Alvarez. (03:41) — YANKEES: Aaron Judge looks to break the AL HR record and cement his MVP season as the Yankees cruise into the postseason.
