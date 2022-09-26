ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Junction, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses

Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Hood, TX
City
Leon Junction, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTEM NewsRadio

These Fall Insects are Coming to a Garden Near You, Killeen, Texas

There is no shortage of creep crawly bugs in Killeen, Texas, but with fall slowly setting in, there's a new host of insects that are ready to invade your garden. I'm currently in a fight with the ants that decided to invade my yard. Every time I dump the killer powder on them, they move their pile to a different section of the yard. Now I have to battle the fall season bugs too?
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Prost! Get Ready for Oktoberfest in Temple, Texas Oct. 1

TEMPLE, TEXAS - One thing I’ve learned about Temple is that as family friendly as it is, people here really know how to party, and they'll find any excuse to do it. It's a good thing we're in Oktoberfest season, because that's definitely a good reason to celebrate Texas' German roots and the best food and drink our community has to offer.
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Cruelty To Animals#Kwtx#K 9
KTEM NewsRadio

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas

Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy