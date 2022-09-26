ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI searches for Empty Promise Bandit ID'd as Jack McMullen

By Jennifer McRae
The FBI continues its search for the so-called Empty Promise Bandit. The agency has also identified the bank robber as Jack Jordan McMullen.

The FBI has teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver and Englewood police departments to find McMullen, 33.

He is believed to be responsible for multiple bank robberies in the Denver metro area, including one attempted bank robbery. No weapons were seen in any of the incidents, however, he threatened a weapon in one robbery.

McMullen is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, with a thin build and light brown hair cut short or shaved. He is known to be transient.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com . If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

