Ponchatoula, LA

theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least two people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Zachary Alexis, 23, 16111 Acadia Drive, Prairieville, third-offense DWI. Joshua Thomas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

St. John detectives seek help finding woman who fled Reserve killing scene

Authorities sought the public's help in finding a woman they think is connected to a killing Saturday in Reserve. Detectives from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington, 21, fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento with Louisiana license plate 423FGL, and was last seen eastbound on Interstate 10 from LaPlace.
RESERVE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two more suspects arrested in Hammond home invasion that left man dead, 12-year-old injured

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two more men in the home invasion that left one man dead and the man's young daughter in critical condition. Avery Guidry, 18, and Tra'Von Johnson, 19, both of Tickfaw, were arrested in the home invasion in Hammond earlier this month where 32-year-old Donte Perry was fatally shot and his 12-year-old daughter was critically wounded with several gunshot wounds.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

'Significant' amount of money stolen in heist at Donaldsonville casino, sheriff says

A "significant" amount of money was stolen from a Donaldsonville area casino and RV park during an early morning heist, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier said deputies were called at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the Cane Row RV Park, where they learned that several individuals had entered the premises with guns before making off with thousands of dollars.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Funeral home purchases building in Norco

H.C. Alexander Funeral Home has purchased a former Capital One building and property at 22 Apple St. in Norco. This will replace the funeral home's Fourth Street location, which was damaged by Hurricane Ida and a fire in January. The building will undergo a yearlong renovation. Elizabeth Ford, manager of...
NORCO, LA
theadvocate.com

How you can help in your community: Ways to volunteer in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

A new feature of Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Earthshare Gardens has been growing vegetables and giving to the community...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic

Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

