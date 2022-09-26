A "significant" amount of money was stolen from a Donaldsonville area casino and RV park during an early morning heist, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier said deputies were called at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the Cane Row RV Park, where they learned that several individuals had entered the premises with guns before making off with thousands of dollars.

DONALDSONVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO