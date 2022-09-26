Read full article on original website
Ascension Sheriff's captain arrested on DWI count, suspended pending review, officials say
A captain with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested early Sunday morning on a count of first-offense DWI, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Capt. T.J. Gaughf has been suspended indefinitely pending a review by the internal disciplinary review board, the Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 12:15 a.m....
Leaked informants, tipping off suspects: Inside allegations against arrested Baton Rouge cop
After Baton Rouge Police brass announced in August that they had arrested two of the department’s own officers, allegations against one of the cops amounted to what a policing expert called one of law enforcement's “cardinal sins.”. The former officer, Richmond Barrow, is accused of leaking information in...
Man arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 8-year-old, Livingston Parish Sheriff says
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after evidence from the scene of an unrelated crime connected him to a May drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Jaran Adams was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on counts of aggravated criminal damage...
3 arrested in Tangipahoa shootout, K-9 injured, expected to recover, officials say
Three people were arrested early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Tangipahoa Parish trailer park, in which a police dog was injured by gunfire, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said. The police dog is expected to make a full recovery, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook. The...
Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least two people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Zachary Alexis, 23, 16111 Acadia Drive, Prairieville, third-offense DWI. Joshua Thomas,...
St. John detectives seek help finding woman who fled Reserve killing scene
Authorities sought the public's help in finding a woman they think is connected to a killing Saturday in Reserve. Detectives from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington, 21, fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento with Louisiana license plate 423FGL, and was last seen eastbound on Interstate 10 from LaPlace.
Gonzales man dies from injuries hours after shooting in Prairieville, sheriff's office says
A Gonzales man died in the hospital after he was shot Friday in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said deputies responded to calls early Friday morning about a shooting on Oak Meadow Street where they found a man, whom they did not identify, suffering from gunshot wounds.
18-year-old accused of fatally shooting Baton Rouge man during a drug deal, deputies say
Authorities arrested the man accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old in the head last week during a drug deal and then stealing his gun. Destin Brogan, 18, was arrested Thursday on a count of first-degree murder and another count of illegal possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Erion Franklin, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Man found shot to death in car in Donaldsonville Friday morning, sheriff's office says
A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in Donaldsonville early Friday morning, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news release. Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Woodland Drive. When they arrived, they found David Washington Jr., 31, dead.
Two more suspects arrested in Hammond home invasion that left man dead, 12-year-old injured
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two more men in the home invasion that left one man dead and the man's young daughter in critical condition. Avery Guidry, 18, and Tra'Von Johnson, 19, both of Tickfaw, were arrested in the home invasion in Hammond earlier this month where 32-year-old Donte Perry was fatally shot and his 12-year-old daughter was critically wounded with several gunshot wounds.
'Significant' amount of money stolen in heist at Donaldsonville casino, sheriff says
A "significant" amount of money was stolen from a Donaldsonville area casino and RV park during an early morning heist, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier said deputies were called at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the Cane Row RV Park, where they learned that several individuals had entered the premises with guns before making off with thousands of dollars.
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
Internal 'Day of Hope' documents show divide between upset parents and skeptical school officials
On the night of Sept. 20, a few hours after the controversial Day of Hope field trip had ended, an upset parent emailed East Baton Rouge Parish Supt. Sito Narcisse and other school officials with a range of complaints about the event her son, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High, had attended earlier that day.
Funeral home purchases building in Norco
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home has purchased a former Capital One building and property at 22 Apple St. in Norco. This will replace the funeral home's Fourth Street location, which was damaged by Hurricane Ida and a fire in January. The building will undergo a yearlong renovation. Elizabeth Ford, manager of...
How you can help in your community: Ways to volunteer in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
A new feature of Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Earthshare Gardens has been growing vegetables and giving to the community...
Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic
Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
East Baton Rouge housing leader named top national commissioner; 5 local programs honored
The chairperson of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority has been named as the top housing commissioner in the country by a national organization, and the local agency won five awards recognizing its initiatives. Dianna Payton was honored for developing financial, political and community support for the authority, the...
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
New hires at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, promotion at Southern Ag Center
-- Clourth Wilson has been named the director of technology of the Southern University Ag Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. Wilson serves as the assistant director of information technology for the Southern University System and an adjunct professor in the Department of Computer Science. He...
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
