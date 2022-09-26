Read full article on original website
MedPage Today
Mass Hospital Layoffs; Pfizer CEO Has COVID Again; 'Blood on Your Hands'
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Rising labor costs, more expensive supplies, and the pandemic's financial disruptions are prompting mass layoffs at hospitals and health systems. (Fierce Healthcare) One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country billed patients who qualified for charity care, and then sent their...
Phys.org
Technology produces more than 100 medical microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body
Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST, President Yang Kook) Professor Hongsoo Choi's team of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering collaborated with Professor Sung-Won Kim's team at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Bradley J. Nelson's team at ETH Zurich to develop a technology that produces more than 100 microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body.
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
MedPage Today
'Unparalleled Times' in Hematology, but Workforce Issues Persist
In this exclusive video, Jane Winter, MD, of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago and the 2022 president of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), discusses the organization's priorities and some of the challenges facing the field of hematology. The following is a transcript of her remarks:. We...
Phys.org
Developing a key element for scalable quantum computers
Quantum computers have the potential to vastly exceed the capabilities of conventional computers for certain tasks. But there is still a long way to go before they can help to solve real-world problems. Many applications require quantum processors with millions of quantum bits. Today's prototypes merely come up with a few of these compute units.
International Business Times
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report
Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
MedPage Today
CDC Scuttles Universal Mask Recommendations for Healthcare Facilities
Without fanfare, the CDC dropped its universal masking recommendation for healthcare settings, with the exception of areas of high COVID-19 transmission and other special circumstances. "Updates were made to reflect the high levels of vaccine- and infection-induced immunity and the availability of effective treatments and prevention tools," noted the guidance...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
zycrypto.com
Disruptive DeFi & Compliance Technology from Securrency to be Integrated by XDC Network
XDC Network, a cutting-edge blockchain with a developed ecosystem and a focus on real-world applications in international trade and finance, will host Securrency’s proprietary Digital Asset Composer, according to a company announcement. Securrency is a leading provider of blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products. The innovative no-code platform known...
At a Global Conference on Clean Energy, Granholm Announces Billions in Federal Aid for Carbon Capture and Emerging Technology
PITTSBURGH—As world leaders gathered in New York City last week for the 77th U.N. General Assembly, another international conference focused on a global transition to clean, renewable energy took place here in what has been the epicenter of the American steel industry. At stake was how trillions of dollars...
consumergoods.com
L'Oréal Invests in Beauty Tech of the Future With New Research and Innovation Center
L’Oreal is doubling down on building out tech that could transform the future of beauty. As part of this strategy, it is investing $140 million in a research and innovation center in Clark, New Jersey that will be fully operational by 2024. The new center will focus on innovations...
Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges
Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
MedPage Today
Canada Ends Restrictions; Florida Hospitals Start to Evacuate; FDA's 'Unholy Birth'
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Canada will lift all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers beginning October 1. (Reuters) In some lactating women, trace amounts of mRNA from COVID vaccines were detected in the breast milk, mostly within the first 48 hours of vaccination. (JAMA Pediatrics) Will a Supreme Court...
MedPage Today
Healthcare Workers Unhappy With New CDC Mask Guidance
Hospitals and healthcare workers aren't pleased with updated CDC recommendations to drop universal masking in healthcare settings. Late last week, the agency quietly published new guidance that scrapped universal masking for healthcare workers. Now, hospitals and nursing homes in areas without high COVID-19 transmission rates can opt out of requiring doctors, patients, and visitors to mask up.
MedPage Today
Anticipate More Adenomas After FIT-Positive Colonoscopies
Endoscopists' adenoma detection rate (ADR) during colonoscopies that follow a positive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) was inversely related to the risk for developing interval colorectal cancer (CRC), Dutch researchers found, suggesting these specialists may need to expect higher ADRs in this screening scenario. In the population-based cohort study, the adjusted...
sensortechresearch.com
IDTechEx Report Examines Device Trends in Remote Patient Monitoring
As healthcare spending around the world increases, innovative methods of delivering cost-effective healthcare must be developed. Remote patient monitoring (RPM), referring to the use of technology to measure and transmit physiologic data beyond traditional healthcare settings, has emerged as a promising solution to drive down healthcare costs while maintaining a high standard of care for patients.
techunwrapped.com
Intel Labs advances in the race for quantum computing and neuromorphic computing
If we talk about quantum computing and neuromorphic computing, it is clear that Intel is, today, one of the most important players within both sectors. The chip giant has been betting on both types of computing for years, both at the hardware and software levels, and its Intel Labs division has been doing such a good job that it has allowed it to become a benchmark.
salestechstar.com
Everstream Analytics and CAMELOT Join Forces to Streamline Supply Chain Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management
Partnership Pairs Predictive Supply Chain Risk Analytics with Regulatory and Operational Expertise to Strengthen ESG in Global Value Chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced a strategic partnership with leading value chain consulting firm, CAMELOT Management Consultants. This collaboration combines Everstream’s unrivaled risk scores and AI-powered analytics with CAMELOT’s unmatched strategic process design and organizational expertise to build high-performing, compliant, and resilient value chains.
Nature.com
Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
