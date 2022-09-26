FRANKLIN — Nancy R. C. Garland, 84, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Golden View in Meredith, after a period of failing health. She was born in Franklin on July 15, 1938, the daughter of Rolfe W. and Florence M. (Bennett) Camp. She graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1956. She left Franklin at the age of 19 to explore the big city life of Boston. She worked for many years for Dwight Rudd Insurance, Prime computer and went on to get her Broker License to sell Insurance. Nancy loved to spend her weekends skiing in both Stowe and Killington, Vermont.

FRANKLIN, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO