Joyce Connelly, 90
LACONIA — Joyce "Jo" Hayward Connelly, 90, of Pleasant Street, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center. Jo was born on December 31, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Ernest Hayward and Leona (Floros) Hayward.
Nancy R. C. Garland, 84
FRANKLIN — Nancy R. C. Garland, 84, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Golden View in Meredith, after a period of failing health. She was born in Franklin on July 15, 1938, the daughter of Rolfe W. and Florence M. (Bennett) Camp. She graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1956. She left Franklin at the age of 19 to explore the big city life of Boston. She worked for many years for Dwight Rudd Insurance, Prime computer and went on to get her Broker License to sell Insurance. Nancy loved to spend her weekends skiing in both Stowe and Killington, Vermont.
Ruth Ford, 88
DANBURY — Ruth (Brown) Ford, 88, of Juniper Meadow Road, Danbury, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, surrounded by family. She was born in New Hampton, on December 10, 1933, the only daughter of George E. and Dorothy (Clement) Brown. She was an eighth grade graduate of the Little Red Brick School in the Old Institution part of New Hampton. In 1973 she received a GED diploma from Bristol High School.
Wood & Clay supports Gale School Project
GILFORD — Wood & Clay, a local company that specializes in custom home construction and renovations in the Lakes Region, has purchased another $25,000 in New Hampshire business tax credits to support the redevelopment of the Gale School in Belmont. Just last year, they purchased $50,000. The project will transform the historic schoolhouse into a community facility that will include on the second floor a new program center for Lakes Region Community Services.
Morris J. Harrison, 92
LACONIA — Morris J. Harrison, 92, of Laconia and formerly of Gilford, Venice, Florida and Braintree, Massachusetts, passed away on July 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late William and Cora Belle Harrison of Somerville, Massacusetts. Mr. Harrison was employed by HP...
Robert Azzi: America: Yearning to breathe free — still.
I am a big fan of New Hampshire's storied filmmaker Ken Burns and am fully appreciative of his multifaceted presence in the Granite State. I appreciate, for example, that his presence in Walpole is not only a center for creative filmmaking, but he has also introduced a world-class eatery to the Connecticut Valley alongside an internationally renowned handmade chocolates shop where my favorite mango-filled dark chocolate candies are available.
Liz Cote: A lifelong journey in education qualifies her to sit on Franklin School Board
I’m proud to be running for Franklin School Board and am asking for your support in the upcoming election on Oct. 4.
Lynn Thomas: If Bolduc thinks he knows more than women on abortion, he's unfit to serve
I rarely write in, but I am very concerned and I want to remind the people in Meredith and Belknap County about the Republican running for U.S. Senate.
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
'She Built This: Lakes Region' event takes place Sept. 29
LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, together would like to recognize the top sponsors of their upcoming event, "She Built This: Lakes Region." The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Lakeport Opera House.
HOOKSETT, N.H. — One person was killed after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in a mobile home in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to 1 Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., after getting a report of smoke coming from the home.
Ken Burns celebrates the life of his wife and longtime collaborator Amy Stechler
Acclaimed documentarian and longtime New Hampshire resident Amy Stechler died earlier this month. She was well known for her Emmy nominated film "The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo," as well as her work alongside filmmaker Ken Burns, to whom she was married for over a decade. All Things Considered...
