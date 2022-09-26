Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Joyce Connelly, 90
LACONIA — Joyce "Jo" Hayward Connelly, 90, of Pleasant Street, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center. Jo was born on December 31, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Ernest Hayward and Leona (Floros) Hayward.
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas J. Rodrigue, 87
LACONIA — Thomas James “Tommy” Rodrigue, 87, of Union Ave, passed away at Golden View Nursing Home in Meredith on Saturday, September 10, 2022, after fighting his battle with prostate cancer. Tom was born on July 17, 1935, in Bingham, Maine, the son of Joseph Helon and...
laconiadailysun.com
Rebecca J. DuVal, 65
NEW HAMPTON — Rebecca Jane DuVal, 65, of New Hampton, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, died on September 23, 2022, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born July 11, 1957, in Brewer, Maine, to her loving parents Harold and Louise Wyman. After high...
laconiadailysun.com
Morris J. Harrison, 92
LACONIA — Morris J. Harrison, 92, of Laconia and formerly of Gilford, Venice, Florida and Braintree, Massachusetts, passed away on July 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late William and Cora Belle Harrison of Somerville, Massacusetts. Mr. Harrison was employed by HP...
laconiadailysun.com
Ruth Ford, 88
DANBURY — Ruth (Brown) Ford, 88, of Juniper Meadow Road, Danbury, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, surrounded by family. She was born in New Hampton, on December 10, 1933, the only daughter of George E. and Dorothy (Clement) Brown. She was an eighth grade graduate of the Little Red Brick School in the Old Institution part of New Hampton. In 1973 she received a GED diploma from Bristol High School.
vermontjournal.com
A Vermont salamander like no other
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampton Historical Society presents 'The Ballad Lives!'
NEW HAMPTON — "The Ballad Lives!" will be presented by John Perrault on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Gordon-Nash Library. Murder and mayhem, robbery and rapine, love that cuts to the bone: American ballads re-tell the wrenching themes of their English and Scottish cousins. Transplanted in the new world by old world immigrants, the traditional songs wound up re-invigorated in the mountains of Appalachia and along the Canadian border. Presenter John Perrault, balladeer and poet, presents an evening of songs and poetry that are roots-oriented and earthy. He loves to write about and celebrate stories of New England characters and historical figures. John was poet laureate of Portsmouth during 2003-2005. His selection of songs and poems promises to challenge the head and stir the heart.
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Investigation underway after 1 person killed in New Hampshire fire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — One person was killed after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in a mobile home in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to 1 Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., after getting a report of smoke coming from the home.
Video: Hilarious Reason Why Cars Are Honking at This Mainer Standing on a Street Corner in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Boys will be boys, am I right? And talk about going all out for this punishment, or penalty, as this Fantasy Football league refers to it. Jeff Clark from Eliot, Maine, stood on this busy, downtown Dover, New Hampshire, street corner, getting honked at time and time again for being a loser.
mynbc5.com
Three puppies reporting missing in Hartland
HARTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for three puppies that were reported missing on Friday. Officials said they received a call from owner Ntando MacIntosh around 9:30 p.m. after Macintosh discovered their three two-week-old Great Pyrenees puppies had gone missing. MacIntosh said the puppies had last been...
USA Today Flat Out Snubs This Legendary New Hampshire Apple Orchard
USA Today recently named its 10 best apple orchards in the United States, with three New England orchards making the cut. But with all due respect to Limerick, Maine, Northborough, Massachusetts, and Smithfield Rhode Island, you gotta be kidding me. How can you put together a list of the top...
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Thumbalina
WESTFORD — Thumbalina, a 1-year-old spayed female American Longhair is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “We got a call from animal control saying someone was hoarding cats. We ended up getting 28 out of the 60 total cats that they had,” said Matthew M, a volunteer with the Lowell Human Society.
WMUR.com
Spooky! Halloween display catching attention in Derry
DERRY, N.H. — Spooky displays are starting to pop up across the state ahead of Halloween. A creepy scene on Sunnyside Lane in Derry is catching attention. The homeowners are going all-out with their decor. WMUR would love to see decked-out yards across the state. Upload pictures or videos...
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
WMUR.com
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
trhsnews.com
Home Explosion in Hampstead
In the early morning, on Friday, August 19th, homeowner Nathan Close woke up to an explosion that completely destroyed his home in Hampstead, NH. Officials say they believe it was a propane explosion. All the people in the house including Nathen, his son, and their pet dog were able to escape safely.
