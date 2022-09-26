ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin sees first difficulty drop in 2 months as miners sell 8K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) miners remain under stress at current price levels as data shows large outflows from miner wallets returning. According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, monthly miner sales totaled up to around 8,000 BTC in September. Bitcoin miners see heavy sales. In contrast to the June lows, when BTC/USD hit...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin 'great detox' could trigger a BTC price drop to $12K: Research

Bitcoin (BTC) is in a “dire condition” when it comes to adoption — but a silver lining is already visible, new research says. In the latest edition of its weekly newsletter, the Week On-Chain, crypto analytics firm Glassnode said that Bitcoin was going through a “great detox.”
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: The Voyager Digital auction is over — What now?

Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after its exposure to the toxic Three Arrows Capital led to its ultimate downfall. This week, rumblings of a Voyager Digital auction surfaced, with Cointelegraph breaking the story on the afternoon of Sept. 26 after a reputable source confirmed the parties involved. A few hours later, a winner was announced: crypto exchange FTX US. But, not everyone is convinced that Voyager’s depositors will be taken care of.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Eth#Dogecoin#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Xrp#Ada#Dot#Shib#British#Reuters#Glassnode#Bitcoin S Coin Days
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin surges above $20K after 6% BTC rally gains steam ahead of the monthly close

Bitcoin (BTC) swiftly climbed above $20,000 after the Sept. 30 Wall Street open as end-of-month volatility began. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining 3% in a single hourly candle to hit local highs of $20,171 on Bitstamp. The move followed predictions from traders, who were looking...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Why this UK territory is adopting the Bitcoin Lightning Network

Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall visited Gibraltar to explore Bitcoin (BTC) adoption on “The Rock,” as the peninsula is known locally, and how the adoption of Bitcoin for shopping in the territory is impacting business. The visit was also an opportunity to visit Xapo Bank, the world's first private...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Mainstream media sentiment shifts in favor of Bitcoin amid fiat currency woes

Despite USD bringing an onslaught to stocks, commodities and its rival currencies, Bitcoin (BTC) holds steady at the $19,000 to $20,000 mark, leaving mainstream media no choice but to put BTC into the headlines. American daily newspaper The New York Times highlighted BTC’s 6.5% increase in the last seven days...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead

United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price slips under $19K as official data confirms US recession

Bitcoin (BTC) wobbled in its narrow trading range at the Sept. 29 Wall Street open as official data put the United States economy in recession. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD still hovering just above $19,000 at the time of writing. The pair weathered gloomy figures for...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin 2021 bull market buyers ‘capitulate’ as data shows 50% losses

Bitcoin's (BTC) spot trading below $20,000 is seeing a new “capitulation” event encompassing an entire year’s worth of buyers, research reveals. In one of its Quicktake market updates on Sept. 29, on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant flagged intense selling by a large number of recent hodlers. 2021 bull...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

BTC price stays under $19K amid hopes Q4 will end Bitcoin bear market

Bitcoin (BTC) hit new weekly lows into Sept. 28 as risk asset drawdown continued overnight. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD falling to $18,461 on Bitstamp, down almost $2,000 versus the previous day’s high. The change of direction came in lockstep with stocks, which turned red...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Crypto startup to save iconic fiat money sculpture with 1M euros in funding

The paths of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry have intersected again, with a crypto startup coming to save the iconic “Euro-Skulptur” monument in Frankfurt. Frankfurt-based crypto startup Caiz Development will provide 1 million euros, or about $961,000, in funding over the next five years to rescue the...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Maple Finance CEO: Separating risk from lending saved DeFi from market crash

Maple Finance co-founder and CEO Sid Powell says that transparency has been the saving grace of decentralized finance (DeFi) amid the prolonged crypto market slump. Speaking to Cointelegraph on the sidelines of the Converge22 conference in San Francisco, Powell noted that throughout the crypto winter, DeFi has continued to operate as intended while centralized finance (CeFi) has become “pretty inactive.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CoinTelegraph

Russia unlikely to choose Bitcoin for cross-border crypto payments: Analysis

Despite Russia pushing the idea of using cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments, the specific digital asset the government plans to adopt for such transactions still remains unclear. Russian authorities are quite unlikely to approve the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) for cross-border transactions, according to local lawyers and fintech executives.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Pantera plans to raise $1.25B for second blockchain fund: Report

Dan Morehead, founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, reportedly said the hedge fund was planning to raise $1.25 billion for a second blockchain fund. According to a Sept. 28 Bloomberg report, Morehead said Pantera aimed to close the blockchain fund by May. The fund will reportedly invest in digital tokens and equity in an effort to appeal to institutional investors.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Biden’s cryptocurrency framework is a step in the right direction

The White House released its first comprehensive framework this month for the Responsible Development of Digital Assets following President Joe Biden’s March 9 executive order. The order called for regulators to assess the industry and develop recommendations to safeguard investors while simultaneously promoting innovation. While more work is needed, the framework is a step in the right direction as it shows the willingness of regulators to provide the industry with the much-needed regulatory clarity it seeks.
POTUS
CoinTelegraph

CFTC commissioner proposes office focused on retail crypto investors

Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Caroline Pham has proposed the creation of an “Office of the Retail Advocate,” aimed at expanding the CFTC’s consumer protection mandate. Pham referred to the office as a “voice for the people” in a speech given at an event hosted by...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy