Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin sees first difficulty drop in 2 months as miners sell 8K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) miners remain under stress at current price levels as data shows large outflows from miner wallets returning. According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, monthly miner sales totaled up to around 8,000 BTC in September. Bitcoin miners see heavy sales. In contrast to the June lows, when BTC/USD hit...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'great detox' could trigger a BTC price drop to $12K: Research
Bitcoin (BTC) is in a “dire condition” when it comes to adoption — but a silver lining is already visible, new research says. In the latest edition of its weekly newsletter, the Week On-Chain, crypto analytics firm Glassnode said that Bitcoin was going through a “great detox.”
CoinTelegraph
So what if Bitcoin price keeps falling! Here is why it’s time to start paying attention
For bulls, Bitcoin’s (BTC) daily price action leaves a lot to be desired, and at the moment, there are few signs of an imminent turnaround. Following the trend of the past six or more months, the current factors continue to place pressure on BTC price:. Persistent concerns of potential...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: The Voyager Digital auction is over — What now?
Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after its exposure to the toxic Three Arrows Capital led to its ultimate downfall. This week, rumblings of a Voyager Digital auction surfaced, with Cointelegraph breaking the story on the afternoon of Sept. 26 after a reputable source confirmed the parties involved. A few hours later, a winner was announced: crypto exchange FTX US. But, not everyone is convinced that Voyager’s depositors will be taken care of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin surges above $20K after 6% BTC rally gains steam ahead of the monthly close
Bitcoin (BTC) swiftly climbed above $20,000 after the Sept. 30 Wall Street open as end-of-month volatility began. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining 3% in a single hourly candle to hit local highs of $20,171 on Bitstamp. The move followed predictions from traders, who were looking...
CoinTelegraph
Why this UK territory is adopting the Bitcoin Lightning Network
Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall visited Gibraltar to explore Bitcoin (BTC) adoption on “The Rock,” as the peninsula is known locally, and how the adoption of Bitcoin for shopping in the territory is impacting business. The visit was also an opportunity to visit Xapo Bank, the world's first private...
CoinTelegraph
Market manipulation claims will be hardest ‘nut to crack’ in Bitcoin ETF approval — WisdomTree
Will Peck, the head of digital assets at exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider WisdomTree, said regulators in the United States will “ultimately get there” on approving a Bitcoin spot investment vehicle, but dealing with claims of market manipulation could be a challenge. Speaking to Cointelegraph at the Converge22 conference...
CoinTelegraph
Mainstream media sentiment shifts in favor of Bitcoin amid fiat currency woes
Despite USD bringing an onslaught to stocks, commodities and its rival currencies, Bitcoin (BTC) holds steady at the $19,000 to $20,000 mark, leaving mainstream media no choice but to put BTC into the headlines. American daily newspaper The New York Times highlighted BTC’s 6.5% increase in the last seven days...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead
United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price slips under $19K as official data confirms US recession
Bitcoin (BTC) wobbled in its narrow trading range at the Sept. 29 Wall Street open as official data put the United States economy in recession. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD still hovering just above $19,000 at the time of writing. The pair weathered gloomy figures for...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 2021 bull market buyers ‘capitulate’ as data shows 50% losses
Bitcoin's (BTC) spot trading below $20,000 is seeing a new “capitulation” event encompassing an entire year’s worth of buyers, research reveals. In one of its Quicktake market updates on Sept. 29, on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant flagged intense selling by a large number of recent hodlers. 2021 bull...
CoinTelegraph
Next Bitcoin bull run to be half story, half utility — Mike Novogratz at Token2049
The next Bitcoin (BTC) bull run will have to be much different from historical cryptocurrency rallies in terms of story and utility, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes. Compared with previous bull runs, the next Bitcoin rally will have to be more focused on utility and less on the story,...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price stays under $19K amid hopes Q4 will end Bitcoin bear market
Bitcoin (BTC) hit new weekly lows into Sept. 28 as risk asset drawdown continued overnight. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD falling to $18,461 on Bitstamp, down almost $2,000 versus the previous day’s high. The change of direction came in lockstep with stocks, which turned red...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto startup to save iconic fiat money sculpture with 1M euros in funding
The paths of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry have intersected again, with a crypto startup coming to save the iconic “Euro-Skulptur” monument in Frankfurt. Frankfurt-based crypto startup Caiz Development will provide 1 million euros, or about $961,000, in funding over the next five years to rescue the...
CoinTelegraph
Maple Finance CEO: Separating risk from lending saved DeFi from market crash
Maple Finance co-founder and CEO Sid Powell says that transparency has been the saving grace of decentralized finance (DeFi) amid the prolonged crypto market slump. Speaking to Cointelegraph on the sidelines of the Converge22 conference in San Francisco, Powell noted that throughout the crypto winter, DeFi has continued to operate as intended while centralized finance (CeFi) has become “pretty inactive.”
CoinTelegraph
Russia unlikely to choose Bitcoin for cross-border crypto payments: Analysis
Despite Russia pushing the idea of using cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments, the specific digital asset the government plans to adopt for such transactions still remains unclear. Russian authorities are quite unlikely to approve the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) for cross-border transactions, according to local lawyers and fintech executives.
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
CoinTelegraph
Pantera plans to raise $1.25B for second blockchain fund: Report
Dan Morehead, founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, reportedly said the hedge fund was planning to raise $1.25 billion for a second blockchain fund. According to a Sept. 28 Bloomberg report, Morehead said Pantera aimed to close the blockchain fund by May. The fund will reportedly invest in digital tokens and equity in an effort to appeal to institutional investors.
CoinTelegraph
Biden’s cryptocurrency framework is a step in the right direction
The White House released its first comprehensive framework this month for the Responsible Development of Digital Assets following President Joe Biden’s March 9 executive order. The order called for regulators to assess the industry and develop recommendations to safeguard investors while simultaneously promoting innovation. While more work is needed, the framework is a step in the right direction as it shows the willingness of regulators to provide the industry with the much-needed regulatory clarity it seeks.
CoinTelegraph
CFTC commissioner proposes office focused on retail crypto investors
Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Caroline Pham has proposed the creation of an “Office of the Retail Advocate,” aimed at expanding the CFTC’s consumer protection mandate. Pham referred to the office as a “voice for the people” in a speech given at an event hosted by...
Comments / 0