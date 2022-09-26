Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Des Moines Business Record
Construction in Market District could begin as soon as 2023
An architectural rendering of the proposed Market District Development provided by JSC Properties. Construction on the first buildings in the new Market District could start as soon as 2023 with a complete build-out of the 20-acre site taking 10 years to finish, developers said Wednesday. The update was part of...
Des Moines Business Record
Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side
Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
Des Moines Business Record
$6.5 million development planned in Drake neighborhood will include grocery store, workforce apartment units
A lot at 22nd Street and University Avenue in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood has been cleared of a convenience store and fuel pumps to make way for a $6.5 million development that will include a grocery store and workforce housing. The new three-story building will include a street-level grocery...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Jerry's Homes buys 13 residential lots in Ankeny
Glauhaus LLC, located in Des Moines, paid JA Rychell LLC $900,000 for property at 106 11th St. in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The property includes a one-story office-warehouse building constructed in 1945. The property is valued at $376,00. The transaction was recorded Sept. 19. Jerry’s Homes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines Business Record
21 stories from 19 years
As the saying goes, journalists write the first draft of history. And if that is indeed true, the Business Record has chronicled much of the Greater Des Moines business community’s history over its nearly 40 years in operation. Over the past 19 years, I have had the privilege of...
Des Moines Business Record
Get inspired: Watch 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes
On Thursday, nine Iowa leaders shared 10 of their best ideas — both big and small — that can be applied to any organization at our new location, Hoyt Sherman Place. One speaker’s five minutes onstage included a 90 Ideas first — a cartwheel! Each speaker’s remarks are linked below as well as the video recording of the full event and photo gallery.
Des Moines Business Record
ICREA announces 2021-22 award winners
The Iowa Commercial Real Estate Association announced award winners for outstanding achievement in the commercial real estate industry during its annual expo, held this week in Des Moines. Award winners include:. Broker of the Year: Austin Hedstrom with JLL-Des Moines. Rising Star of the Year:. Shana Patrick with CBRE|Hubbell Commercial.
Comments / 0