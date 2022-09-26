Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win
The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News
During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday
Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
ESPN
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa released from hospital after suffering head and neck injuries
CINCINNATI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital and later released after suffering head and neck injuries on a second-quarter sack in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins said shortly before halftime that he was conscious and had movement in all his...
Final score predictions for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 4 on TNF
It feels like 2021 all over again for the Cincinnati Bengals as they head into “Thursday Night Football” against the Miami Dolphins. After a very slow start in 2021, the Bengals came alive to win in Week 3, then play on TNF. This year, they started 0-2, torched the Jets in Week 3 and now face the Dolphins on TNF.
Eli Manning explains what he meant with his Russell Wilson joke
Eli Manning is trying to smooth things over following a joke he made about Russell Wilson’s contract during Monday’s telecast. Both Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense struggled mightily on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, which was a topic of discussion during Monday’s ManningCast of the Giants-Cowboys game. At one point, Manning joked that the Broncos should have paid punter Corliss Waitman $235 million instead, considering how excellent he was and how often he was called into duty.
Jacoby Brissett has strong response to Browns’ conservative gameplan
If Jacoby Brissett is bothered by the Cleveland Browns’ refusal to allow him to let loose in the passing game, he is not showing it. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the team’s run-heavy gameplans so far in the regular season, and whether he has an issue with the team using him as more of a game manager. Brissett made clear he does not care about the gameplan or the limitations placed on him as long as they work.
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game
The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
NFL investigating leaked videos of Dolphins’ practice
The Miami Dolphins practiced at the University of Cincinnati this week after they were forced to leave Florida early due to Hurricane Ian, and video footage of a portion of one of those practices leaked on social media. The NFL is trying to find out how that happened. Someone who...
NFL reporter has great reaction to husband catching Aaron Judge home run ball
FOX NFL reporter Sara Walsh had a great reaction to her husband recovering Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run ball. Walsh’s husband is Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann. After Judge’s 61st home run ricocheted off the wall in front of the left field stands and into the bullpen, Buschmann caught it.
Saquon Barkley drops interesting hint about reuniting with ex-teammate
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had an interesting answer when asked which of his former teammates he would most like to play with again. Barkley revealed in an interview with Tony Anderson of USA Today’s “Sports Seriously” podcast that he spoke to Odell Beckham Jr. following Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and suggested he would love to play with the wide receiver again.
