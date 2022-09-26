ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

wmta.org

Tulip Time Partners with Downtown Holland to Bring New Events to Fall Fest

Tulip Time Festival (www.tuliptime.com) is pleased to announce that we will be joining in the fun of Fall Fest! Why does Tulip Time celebrate fall you might ask – because that’s when we plant the tulips! Plans are underway for a fabulous Fall Fest in Downtown Holland this coming October, sponsored by West Michigan Toyota Dealers! Tulip Time is excited to partner with Downtown Holland hosting Community Tulip Planting, and Fall Artisan Market.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wmta.org

International Festival of Holland October 1, 2022

The International Festival of Holland will be held at the Holland Civic Center Place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 3:00-9:00 pm. The festival is free. This year’s International Festival of Holland will start at Riverview Field (corner of 6th and College) with the Haworth World Arena Soccer Scrimmage beginning at 10:00 a.m. The afternoon program will open at the Holland Civic Center at 3:00 p.m. and with a community welcome and presentation by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.
HOLLAND, MI
