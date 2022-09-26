Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
wmta.org
Tulip Time Partners with Downtown Holland to Bring New Events to Fall Fest
Tulip Time Festival (www.tuliptime.com) is pleased to announce that we will be joining in the fun of Fall Fest! Why does Tulip Time celebrate fall you might ask – because that’s when we plant the tulips! Plans are underway for a fabulous Fall Fest in Downtown Holland this coming October, sponsored by West Michigan Toyota Dealers! Tulip Time is excited to partner with Downtown Holland hosting Community Tulip Planting, and Fall Artisan Market.
WOOD
List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
wmta.org
International Festival of Holland October 1, 2022
The International Festival of Holland will be held at the Holland Civic Center Place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 3:00-9:00 pm. The festival is free. This year’s International Festival of Holland will start at Riverview Field (corner of 6th and College) with the Haworth World Arena Soccer Scrimmage beginning at 10:00 a.m. The afternoon program will open at the Holland Civic Center at 3:00 p.m. and with a community welcome and presentation by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.
Celebrating New White Pine Trailhead with 4th Annual White Pine Ride
After weeks of construction, the White Pine Trailhead is finally complete!. The new addition is the fifth and final element to the Cadillac Commons, and will be one of the endpoints on the White Pine Trail. The trail runs from Cadillac all the way down to Grand Rapids. The Rotary...
WWMTCw
Thousands of jack-o'-lanterns to be on display in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Haunted houses, scary movies, and now - THOUSANDS of jack-o'-lanterns. Celebrate Halloween and see a 3/4 mile stretch of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Grand Rapids. No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage. Jack O Lantern World will take over Millennium...
awesomemitten.com
See the Best of ArtPrize 2022 in 1 Hour
One of my favorite traditions of the fall season in Grand Rapids Michigan is experiencing ArtPrize. As an ever-evolving art festival, ArtPrize features hundreds of unique exhibits ranging from large sculptures and traditional paintings to performance art and hands-on community-created pieces. If you want to see the best of ArtPrize...
Cedar Springs’ Red Flannel Festival celebrates 83 years
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — It is known as one of the longest-running festivals in Michigan, the Cedar Springs Red Flannel Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, but there are some exciting lead-up events in the week prior. We got a chance to chat with festival president Nancy Deyman...
Kalamazoo’s Favorite Spots For Fantastic Indian Food
Indian food seems to be one of those divisive dishes-- you either love it or you hate it. Characterized by fragrant basmati rice, dried spices, and naan flatbread these customary dishes are full of flavor and fantastically filling. When in and around the Kalamazoo area, where do the locals go...
sprudge.com
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Water Street Coffee In Kalamazoo, MI
As our thoughts turn once again to the great coffee loving state of Michigan, we reference the almighty mitten to give us a bit of geographic context for today’s story. Journey with us to the city of Kalamazoo—that would directly below your ring finger, on your way towards the fleshy part of the palm—as we explore the new cafe location from Water Street Coffee.
muskegonchannel.com
Paranormal Muskegon Visits the Nunica Cemetery
Paranormal Muskegon is back! And what better way to begin than with a ghost-hunting lesson? There are quite a few places around that we could have went ghost-hunting in; but there is no better place to look for ghosts than Nunica Cemetery; one the most haunted places in Michigan. It has long been rumored to be haunted by a variety of spirits and there are countless stories of ghosts from both visitors to the area as well as investigators.
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening
Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
Did You Know This Building In Downtown Kalamazoo Was Once A Brothel?
The A-1 Printing & Copy Center in Kalamazoo has been around for quite some time, going back to 1974 when it first opened. But the building it has been in since that time has a very questionable history, which even they think may be home to some paranormal happenings, as they describe on their website:
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo theatre icon James Carver passes away at age 90
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tributes are pouring in for James Carver, after word of his passing appeared on social media via his family. Carver, 90, joined the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre in 1958, beginning a storied career as a production assistant. Carver became the Managing Director at the Civic...
It took me 14 hours to move from Grand Rapids to Philadelphia with a UHaul trailer. Here are 8 things I learned from my trip.
Moving by car was fairly easy, but I have some relocation tips for unpacking and buying furniture.
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days.
iheart.com
Spectrum Health breaks grouns on Grand Rapids Charter Township facility
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Spectrum Health has broken on its new orthopedic health and performance center. It will be located on East Beltline Avenue, just outside Grand Rapids. The 117,000-square-foot facility will house multiple programs and will also be home to performance training spaces.
Mouth Cemetery, Muskegon County: Michigan’s Hidden Historical Site
DISCLAIMER: There are some properties nearby that may look abandoned but they are privately owned and not to be trespassed on. The cemetery is public but be respectful of the structures you may see. The oldest known cemetery in Muskegon County is believed to be Mouth Cemetery. When it actually...
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
