York News-Times
Dukes outlast Bluejays in three-set thriller
SEWARD – In front of a raucous crowd at the Seward High School gym Thursday night, the Seward Bluejays and York Dukes traded blows all night long in a battle of ranked teams that more than lived up to the hype. After Seward (No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal...
York News-Times
York tied for second at home tennis invite
YORK – The York Dukes welcomed five other schools to town Friday morning for their home tennis invite. Backed by strong outings from Ethan Phinney at lead singles and Andrew Van Gomple at No. 2 singles, the hosts racked up 20 points to finish tied for second with Mount Michael in the team race.
York News-Times
Sub-district softball pairings released
YORK – On Thursday morning, the NSAA released its official sub-district softball pairings in advance of postseason play beginning Monday, Oct. 3. York (11-13) will travel to Columbus to compete in the B-7 sub-district hosted by Lakeview. The Dukes earned the fourth seed and will take on the hosts at 3 p.m. In the other match, Blue River will face Aurora at 5, with the sub-district championship to follow.
York News-Times
Indiana-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Back under the lights at Memorial Stadium. The last time resulted in a large media contingent crowding around athletic director Trev Alberts the following day. What's Saturday have in store? Here's how we see the game playing out. How does the Nebraska defense hold up against Indiana’s pass game?
York News-Times
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Indiana
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Indiana and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Anthony Grant’s streak of 100-yard games ended against an athletic...
York News-Times
Panthers fall short against Sutton
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers welcomed the Sutton Fillies to town Tuesday night for a volleyball clash between SNC foes, but it was the visitors who walked away with the win in a 25-8, 25-15, 25-23 sweep. Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.
York News-Times
Episode 57 The Showdown: Buy or sell- Husker D will drastically improve
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Amie Just and Sam McKewon are back, this week discussing whether Nebraska's defense will show marked improvement with a new DC and freshmen players and how much attention should be focused on the head coach search at this point in the season. Plus the dynamic duo look ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons-- How hot is Fred Hoiberg's seat? And with a top women's player out with an injury, what should fans expect after last year's impressive season?
York News-Times
Trev Alberts announces Indiana sellout, expects "new faces" to play
It won’t win Nebraska football any games, but Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts likes the feel he gets at the Husker training table when players are eating there. "I go down there on purpose to just look and watch the body language, see the players," Alberts said on his monthly show on Husker Sports Radio. "I sense some positivity, and I see them working really hard and fighting."
York News-Times
Polk County gets huge win over Class C No. 4 Aquinas
STROMSBURG – After the Class C No. 4 David City Aquinas Monarchs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Polk County erased the deficit and never looked back as they defeated the Monarchs 6-2 in one of the key Tuesday night matchups. Polk County Slammers starting...
York News-Times
Bonfire tradition continues at YHS
YORK -- York High School celebrated homecoming week with the biggest pep rally yet Wednesday evening. The York High School sports teams made their own version of the “tunnel walk” and took the stage to talk about the season's accomplishments. But what’s a pep rally without a little...
York News-Times
Birthday - Rosenau
YORK — Please join the family in wishing Dr. Harold Rosenau a very happy 90th birthday on October 4. His family is requesting a card shower from all his friends, acquaintances and former patients to celebrate this birthday milestone. Cards may be sent in care of: Paul Rosenau at #11 Arbor Heights, York NE 68467.
York News-Times
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for September 30
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (7) updates to this series since Updated 6 min ago.
York News-Times
What About Bob -- Surviving Junk Jaunt
Junk Jaunt 2022 was aptly named once again as there were a few treasures and lots and lots of junk at every stop along the route. Lora Jean, Jean and I took off early Friday morning in search of those exciting treasures starting at Cairo. After stops in at least 11 other communities, and lots of walking, we ended up in Broken Bow for the night.
York News-Times
What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from York News-Times. (36) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
York News-Times
No contest plea entered in 193-pound marijuana case
YORK – Zachary Moore, 33, of Hixson, Tennessee, has pleaded no contest to drug-related charges in York County District Court, after a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped Moore on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation. During that stop, according...
York News-Times
Man arraigned for allegedly assaulting deputy
YORK – A man accused of assaulting a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded not guilty to the charge; meanwhile, 11 other charges against him have been dismissed. Fidel Martinez, 45, whose address is now listed as him being held in custody in Lincoln, entered...
York News-Times
Seward County deputies seize 8.5 pounds of cocaine in Interstate 80 traffic stop, sheriff says
Seward County sheriff's deputies who "became suspicious of criminal activity" amid an Interstate 80 traffic stop seized 8.5 pounds of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, the agency said in a news release. A deputy stopped the vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. Monday for multiple alleged traffic violations and radioed a K-9...
York News-Times
Inmate sent back to jail for assault
YORK – Brittney Jochum, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, who was earlier sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody, is back behind bars. She was sentenced this week in York County District...
York News-Times
Arraignment set for York man accused of making threats
YORK – Arraignment proceedings have been set in York County District Court for Isaac D. Shoff, 44, of York, who is accused of threatening to kill, kidnap and hurt certain York residents. It is alleged Shoff left messages to a local office saying he was going to harm two...
