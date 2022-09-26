Bowling Green PFF grades: JB Brown strong in pass coverage vs. Mississippi State

Each week, The Blade will recap the most interesting Bowling Green football grades released by Pro Football Focus, the scouting website that evaluates players’ performance on every play of every game. For context, grades are based on a 0-100 scale.

JB Brown (90.8 in coverage): For a Bowling Green team playing against an offense like Mississippi State’s, tight coverage was a must. At least one Falcon showed up and showed out in that category on Saturday — junior inside linebacker JB Brown, whose pair of forced fumbles helped swing the Marshall game. Brown’s 90.8 grade on 17 coverage snaps eclipsed the next highest Bowling Green player, senior safety Jordan Anderson, by 19.4 points (min. 10 snaps). On the other hand, tackling is also paramount against an Air Raid offense, and Brown was one of several Bowling Green players to scuffle in this category. It has been a wild swing from a tackling standpoint for Brown, who put up a 26.7 against Eastern Kentucky and an eye-opening 81.1 against the Thundering Herd before cratering Saturday. His lowest volume of total tackles so far this season (four) reflected a blot on an otherwise strong defensive effort.

Harold Fannin, Jr. (68.5): With both senior quarterback Matt McDonald and senior tight end Christian Sims out, Bowling Green’s tight ends room was forced into an uncomfortable situation on the road against Mississippi State. Freshman Harold Fannin, Jr., answered the bell for the second straight week. Fannin, who rushed for a one-yard touchdown against Marshall, recorded 49 receiving yards on five receptions. It was a consistent all-around performance for Fannin, whose pass-catching, pass blocking, and run blocking grades all fell between 68.1 and 72.3

Levi Gazarek (33.3): Sophomore tight end Levi Gazarek, another tight end with the unenviable task of spelling Sims in Starkville, struggled to a team-low 33.3 grade on 25 snaps. The North Baltimore native found sledding tough in both the passing and run blocking games against a formidable SEC opponent, recording team lows in both categories (42.7 and 40.2, respectively). Gazarek’s 70.5 pass blocking grade trailed only Fannin among Bowling Green tight ends, albeit in a small sample size (four snaps).