Bowling Green QB McDonald expected to return against Akron

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald is expected to play against Akron on Saturday after hip pointers kept him out of the Falcons’ game against Mississippi State, coach Scot Loeffler said Monday.

The senior sustained the injuries during Bowling Green’s 34-31 overtime win over Marshall on Sept. 17. McDonald threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns during that game, after which he won his second straight MAC East Division Offensive Player of the Week award.

“I made that decision Friday night,” Loeffler said. “The first time he practiced was Friday morning. I watched him throw... I thought he was OK. I just really felt that with both of those hip pointers the way that they were, I don't think he would've lasted very long whatsoever.”

Junior quarterback Camden Orth started for the Falcons Saturday afternoon against the Bulldogs. Orth completed 17 of 28 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

“We felt Cam gave us the best chance to win,” Loeffler said. “I didn't want to make that decision, I know Matt wants to play, he's a competitive dude, but the best thing for our team Saturday was for Cam to play.”

McDonald has thrown for 690 yards, 10 touchdowns, and no interceptions so far this season.