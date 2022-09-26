Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Charter Communications opens free Spectrum Out of Home WiFi Access points
Charter Communications has opened nearly 175,000 free Spectrum Out of Home WiFi Access points across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. This free access is in support of response to Hurricane Ian. These access points can be found in public parks, marinas, city streets and other public areas. We have a...
Biden: ‘Every single minute counts’ in Hurricane Ian recovery, response
President Joe Biden on Friday delivered an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ian, which has devastated much of Florida and again picked up speed as it moved up the eastern coast of the United States and made landfall in South Carolina. “With the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian...
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
Send us your Hurricane Ian photos
ORLANDO, Fla -- As Hurricane Ian continues is track towards Florida, we are looking for photos to show during our newscast and on our website/app to help illustrate what the conditions are like across the region. Here's what to do:. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical). Please...
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties
FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage
In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
Food prices are a concern as holidays approach, nation’s agriculture leaders say
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — If you have been to the store lately, you’ve seen higher prices hit just about every aisle. You’re not alone. The problem is not a regional problem, but a national one. According to the USDA, grocery store food prices are up 13.5% over...
Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County
Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
Farmworker overtime threshold to drop to 40 hours a week in New York
Farmworkers in New York will eventually qualify for overtime pay after working 40 hours in a week under a new rule announced Friday by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. The move was not unexpected and came after a wage board at the Department of Labor had recommended the expanded overtime...
New York advances plan to end gas vehicle sales by 2035
Regulations are being advanced that will end the sale of gas-powered vehicles in New York by 2035, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. If given final approval, New York would join California in the effort to transition to electric vehicles by the middle of the next decade. "New York is...
As state struggles to retain workers, young people weigh their options
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A new study from local research firm Forward Analytics found that it will likely get harder to fill open jobs around Wisconsin over the next decade. According to the study, Wisconsin does not have enough young, working-age people to replace workers that will eventually turn 65 and retire. Unless Wisconsin can attract more people from other states or countries, the state’s prime working age population is predicted to shrink by 130,000 over the next eight years.
Deltona man dies trying to drain pool during Ian, Volusia deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — A 72-year-old Deltona man died early Thursday after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home, authorities said.
FEMA says it's ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the federal government is ready to respond after Hurricane Ian hits Florida but called on residents who did not evacuate to take precautions to stay safe. What You Need To Know. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said...
Interview: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discusses severe impacts of Hurricane Ian
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joined Spectrum Bay News 9 for a Zoom interview on Wednesday evening to provide an update on the county’s response to Hurricane Ian. Judd said deputies are responding to emergency calls now, adding that winds are so high that...
Nearly 200 union workers at Sysco go on strike
Nearly 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco have walked off the job to protest unfair labor practices. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317 — which includes drivers and warehouse workers — could affect supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, hospitals and nursing homes.
Hochul: Overtime boost could help farm labor
Expanding overtime for farmworkers to kick in at 40 hours a week could help broaden the labor pool of agriculture workers in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. The pending decision to lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40 is not expected to be made for several weeks by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. But Hochul on Wednesday in a news conference said there would be benefits in doing so.
California governor approves farmworker unionization law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
Top 16 finalists announced in 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
MADISON, Wis. — Voting is now underway for the top 16 products in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have announced the top 16 Wisconsin-made products, which are moving on to “Manufacturing Madness,” a head-to-head, tournament-style bracket.
Downed power lines cause fire
A small fire began when a power line knocked down a tree in Cocoa Beach. Emergency services was able to respond and quickly extinguish the fire.
