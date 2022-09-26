Read full article on original website
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police make arrest in Metropolis shooting
Paducah Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place Saturday in Metropolis. A Wickliffe man told Metropolis Police that he went to a residence to buy a PlayStation but instead was held there against his will. The man told police that he got free after a couple of hours and got to his vehicle, but that the suspect, 59-year-old Anita C. Prater, fired a shotgun at him.
kbsi23.com
Metropolis woman facing charges after man shot
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Metropolis, Ill. woman was arrested after police say she shot a man from Wickliffe, Ky. Saturday night. Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis was arrested by the Paducah Police Department after she was released from the hospital. Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer filed...
kbsi23.com
Jackson woman faces charges after firearms stolen from Fruitland home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces charges after firearms were stolen from a home in Fruitland. Ashley Nicole McGuirk, 43, of Jackson faces charges of Class D felony of receiving stolen property and Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cape Girardeau County...
KFVS12
Carbondale man facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, habitual offender
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual offender. Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond because he is currently out on bond for firearms offenses.
wrul.com
Multiple Burglaries Reported To Carmi Police Department
Burglars are staying busy during the overnight hours in Carmi. Thursday morning the Carmi Police Department received multiple reports of cars being broken into and ransacked with multiple items being stolen. Amanda S Smith of Carmi reported that on Thursday night someone entered her vehicle while it was parked at 200 Park Lane and had ransacked the inside. Rich Thomas of Alexandria Kentucky reported a theft of over $500 after his vehicle was entered while it was parked at 402 Paint Creek Lane. Thomas said someone entered his vehicle and stole his firearm. The CPD also received a report from Jane Davis of College Blvd that someone had entered her vehicle and stole a handgun and cash, and a report was taken from Alannah Smock of Wilmar Drive that someone entered her vehicle and some bags had been taken out of it.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves couple arrested for burglary
A Graves County couple was arrested Wednesday, accused of a series of burglaries. The burglaries were occurring at a residence near Williams Lane in the Golo area of Graves County. Detectives said that appliances, furniture, and other household items have been taken from the home over a period of time, going back to last winter.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters
PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Ballard man facing new charges
A wanted Ballard County man is facing new charges after his arrest on Friday. Ballard deputies said James Stokes was seen pulling into a store in Wickliffe, and was known to have an active warrant out of McCracken County. While Stokes was being detained, authorities said meth and drug paraphernalia...
Magic 95.1
Marion woman arrested on drug charges
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
westkentuckystar.com
Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail
A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicle Burglaries Result in Stolen Guns and Ammunition in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate stolen guns from two vehicles on Whirmantler Drive. Reports said officers arrived at 715 Whirmantler to speak with 27 year old Dylan Wayne Via, who was at the location for just over one hour. During that time, Via said someone entered his vehicle...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with domestic battery, burglary and theft in connection to Metropolis home break-in
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis, Illinois, man was arrested after police say he broke into a house he was not supposed to visit because of an order of protection and attacked two people inside. Police claim 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver broke into a house in 1000 block of E....
westkentuckystar.com
Trespassing complaint ends in handful of charges for Metropolis man
A Metropolis man will face a handful of charges after authorities said he broke into a home, headbutted one victim, then struck another with an electric flyswatter. Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of East 6th Street after one of the occupants said 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver was trespassing.
thunderboltradio.com
Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges
An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges. Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told...
westkentuckystar.com
Woman wanted for failing to appear on DUI charge arrested; facing new DUI charge
A Louisiana woman wanted for failure to appear was arrested in Massac County on new charges last week. Metropolis police and first responders were called to a gas station after a woman was reportedly seen slumped over a steering wheel with the engine running. While speaking with the driver, identified...
westkentuckystar.com
Police asking for help finding a Paducah woman
Paducah Police are asking for help locating a woman reported missing. Police are searching for 21-year-old Jetta Owen. Owen was last seen Thursday outside the WB Sanders building near 9th and Washington Streets, and she did not return home. Owen is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing approximately...
wrul.com
Goff Arrested For Criminal Damage To Property
43 year old Angela Goff of Carmi appeared in White County court this morning where she was sentenced to Anger Management classes. Goff was arrested on Monday following an incident that resulted with her being charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Goff is currently being in the White County Jail.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police help elderly man during medical emergency
Officers with the Paducah Police Department recently helped an elderly man during a medical emergency. Police said they were called to a home on Adams Street on Wednesday in reference to unknown trouble. Once at the residence they could hear someone yelling for help inside the home. Officers Brandon Cupp...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Princeton Stabbing, Victim Flown To Hospital
A Princeton man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was stabbed on North Seminary Street late Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Shane Allison says officers responded to the 300 block of North Seminary Street for a report of a stabbing shortly after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found 45-year old Joseph D. Traylor, of Princeton, laying on North Seminary Street with a stab wound to his chest. Officers provided life-saving measures until Caldwell County EMS arrived on the scene and Traylor was taken to Caldwell County Hospital where he was later flown by Air Evac to Deaconess in Evansville.
kbsi23.com
Massac County rolls out crime-fighting app
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) The Massac County Sheriff’s Department has a new app geared toward fighting crime. “Yeah, we decided to come up with the app. Kind of a change over from the website. So, I wanted to kind of advance ourselves with with the times. People can use our app, too… you know for weather alerts, for inmate searches, firearms information, you name it we wanted to have all that on there kind of condensed in one place,” said Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor.
