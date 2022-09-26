Read full article on original website
Introducing Insights Out hosted by Natanya Wachtel, Founder of the New Solutions Network
Introducing Insights Out hosted by Natanya Wachtel, Founder of the New Solutions Network. Customer centricity has a huge business value, so it’s time for you to discover it!. In this episode, Natanya Wachtel, founder of the New Solutions Network and evrmore.io, talks about the new show on the Outcomes Rocket Network: Insights Out. Natanya starts off by telling Saul about herself and her work at the New Solutions Network designing customer-centric solutions with technology and behavioral science for different healthcare companies. She explains then what the podcast will consist of, having conversations with the heads of leading organizations to understand how they are making their customer relationships work best and ways to improve operational efficiency. Episodes will be released once per month as starters and will last between 15 and 20 minutes. She encourages listeners to check it out if they’re looking to increase their business performance with a mix of customer science and experience from herself and her guests.
This Week on the Outcomes Rocket Network / September 26th – 30th 2022
This Week on the Outcomes Rocket Network / September 26th – 30th 2022. This episode is brought to you by Provider Solutions and Development, the leaders in physician and APC recruitment that deliver top-tier candidates for the right roles. Visit info.PSDconnect.org/outcomesrocket to start the conversation today, and get tailored support, dedicated recruitment, and efforts that lead to provider retention and longevity.
292 – Improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher, Opyl
292 – Improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher, Opyl. Disruption is not a dirty word: improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher is a reasonably well-known contributor to the Australian biotech, MedTech, and digital health sector. She leads a small cap listed company, Opyl in the application of AI to improve clinical trials.
LabOps: Managing a Laboratory Operations Team with John Curran, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at BostonGene
LabOps: Managing a Laboratory Operations Team with John Curran, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at BostonGene. Hear from a research scientist turned into a LabOps manager!. In this episode, John Curran, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at BostonGene, talks about his experience in LabOps management after having been a research...
CD: Redesigning Care Delivery with Bradley Kruger, System VP for Patient Experience at Advocate Aurora
CD: Redesigning Care Delivery with Bradley Kruger, System VP for Patient Experience at Advocate Aurora. The customer and consumer pieces are taking their ground in healthcare, how are organizations handling this?. In this episode of Memora Health’s Care Delivery Podcast, we welcome Dr. Bradley Krueger, the system VP for Patient...
Evolving Care Spaces with Clinical Device Management: What is the CIO Responsible For?
Evolving Care Spaces with Clinical Device Management: What is the CIO Responsible For?. September 28, 2022: Managing medical devices within a hospital can be extremely challenging. Expand to care at home and you’ve got an even bigger problem. Health systems can have more than 20,000 medical devices on a network. And with a 12-15 year useful life, it’s not uncommon to have to think about managing security over a very long period of time. What are the frontline solutions to address the sheer magnitude of this issue? Theresa Meadows, SVP & CIO at Cook Children’s and Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr share their expertise, experience and knowledge of medical device security. How do you keep up with updates? How do you ensure devices are running at the correct level or even just in good functioning order? When is it time to upgrade? What makes one solution stand out from the rest?
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It. Rural hospitals are often praised for their personalized approach of neighbors caring for neighbors, but along with the rest of the healthcare industry, rural providers are not immune to the increasingly less human-centered care that we sometimes see today. To help us understand the importance of more personable and less mechanical care, we welcome Dr. Charles Vear, retired Chief of Staff at our very own Hillsdale Hospital.
[BONUS] Dear Cancer: What Is Biomarker Testing?
Welcome to “Dear Cancer,” a takeover episode of Out of Patients with special guest hosts Dr. Mark Lewis, an oncologist from Intermountain Medical Center, and Stephanie Elsea, a volunteer patient advocate from The Lustgarten Foundation. Together with Matthew Zachary, Mark and Stephanie break down the latest cancer research medical jargon into human terms, especially with the help of another special guest, Matt’s daughter, Hannah. With grace, humor, and passion, the three share personal stories that connect them deeply to this cause. They wish only to help patients strike that balancing act between hope and hope by banishing pessimism and embracing reality about their prognoses. Throughout the episode, the team covers everything from understanding different types of tumors, what biomarkers are (and their importance), and clinical trials can sound less, um.. “clinical.” They also discuss the latest findings and some extremely positive results from the Crestone Research Study.
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida. Writing your evidence-based practice is the best way to learn and teach. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern...
Cancer Series Ep.2: Cancer, Genomics and Data Science
Cancer Series Ep.2: Cancer, Genomics and Data Science. This is the second episode in a special series about cancer, cancer care, accessibility and technologies related to cancer care. The first episode focused on the current state of cancer care with a speaker from Canada – David J. Stewart, MD, FRCPC,...
Be a part of the Change- Introducing the HPN Membership
Be a part of the Change- Introducing the HPN Membership. THE TIME HAS COME, for us to introduce you to the HPN Membership. A digital community for nurses to receive life and career coaching, community and all the personal growth and development! It’s time to nurse on your terms!
Addressing Non-Adherence with Technology with Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero Health
Addressing Non-Adherence with Technology with Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero Health. Imagine having a kitchen counter device that made sure you took your medication every day!. In this episode, Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero...
Grow Your Private Practice with the Right Team with Kimber Hill Ep 18
Grow Your Private Practice with the Right Team with Kimber Hill Ep 18. Is your to-do list getting longer and longer every day? Then, you definitely need to listen to today’s podcast episode!. Running a private practice takes a lot of time and energy to make sure everything is...
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022. Earlier this year, the Australian Medtech sector reunited in Melbourne to learn, connect and celebrate its achievements at the AusMedtech 2022 Conference, by AusBiotech . It was a record turn out and a great event overall, and Talking HealthTech was there recording interviews with speakers in our booth.
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What is the Digital Foundation for your Health System?
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What is the Digital Foundation for your Health System?. When the pandemic hit, all of a sudden we had to decentralize the way we were doing healthcare, but the foundation wasn’t there. The nature of work changed dramatically. We are now in a world where delivery of care is primarily through digital means. How do we create and maintain a modern healthcare digital foundation with people and processes at the core? Just as the mandate has evolved over time from the basic Hippocratic Oath to the AMA Code of Medical Ethics, so too has the interaction that evolves around that foundation. The foundation has got to be able to support the core. How do you manage these systems? How do you keep them updated? How do you reduce the complexity of connectivity? How do you find the vulnerabilities? How do you create multi-tenancy access, so that doctors and nurses can perform different functions? The way VMware looks at modern healthcare is to ensure that you are evolving to support the people in the processes. The benefits of health systems partnering to enable a modern digital foundation is monumental.
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
Modern Digital Infrastructure: How can Modern Applications Impact Your System and Provide Agility?
Modern Digital Infrastructure: How can Modern Applications Impact Your System and Provide Agility?. Healthcare is starting to get its act together in regards to healthcare applications. We see more and more health systems trying to develop that muscle of application development. Why is this happening? What is driving this change? In the past, everybody remembers the ‘going to be down for maintenance’ notification, right? Well now we have more modular versions, where you’re able to take out and update different portions. This means that now, more than ever, the digital front door could not be more important. After the pandemic, health systems needed to rewrite their digital front door and in the process of doing that, they recognized that they needed to supply the framework. And then as partners came in and worked within the framework, because they set up that digital front door, they were able to work with additional applications as they moved forward, because the architecture was correct. Not only to stay relevant but to provide a version of value based care that’s evolving to where the application itself is more suited to the patient base. Architecture that provides not only agility but also a layer of security, in terms of the framework.
EHH: Taking Control of Your Healthcare: A Cautionary Tale with Saul Marquez, Health Leader, Media Influencer, and Entrepreneur
EHH: Taking Control of Your Healthcare: A Cautionary Tale with Saul Marquez, Health Leader, Media Influencer, and Entrepreneur. Taking control of your healthcare may sometimes mean leaving the silo aside. In this episode, Michael Swartz sat down to chat with Saul Marquez, a healthcare executive, media influencer, entrepreneur, and founder...
The Exponential Growth and Impact of Healthcare Podcasts
The Exponential Growth and Impact of Healthcare Podcasts. On episode 389 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Dan Kendall, the CEO and founder of Mission Based Media and The Health Podcast Network, of which The Nurse Keith Show is a member. In the course...
How to Advance Health Equity Through Health Policy
How to Advance Health Equity Through Health Policy. This Coffee Talk episode is supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Fellows program. If you’re interested in improving our healthcare system’s inequities and ensuring everybody has a fair opportunity for health and well-being, then you’ll want to be sure to check this out!
