Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper
Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.
Solange Knowles composes piece for New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala
NEW YORK - The New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala takes place Wednesday night. Solange Knowles composed the first piece. She's only the second Black woman in history to do so. Knowles, whose big sister is Beyoncé, says her score will be performed by the city ballet orchestra and choreographed by Gianna Reisen. The event will honor actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who serves as the ballet's vice chair. The score will also be played at five shows in October, and five more in May.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 29-Oct. 6
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
How This Queer Party Promoter Found Community in NYC’s Nightlife
New York City’s nightlife is world-renowned. People from all walks of life travel thousands of miles to see the glowing lights and bustling streets, engulfed in its colorful culture. For the average tourist, the clubs and bars are attractions to be discovered. However, for the pro traveler and city dwellers, there are pockets of party subcultures that are essential to many people’s social lives. Cesar Lemonier — fashion professional by day, party extraordinaire by night — is a vital part of one of these close-knit scenes.
21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances
Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup. The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too. But now 21 […]
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
Brooklyn Pastor attacks woman during live streamed service
Sucker punching a woman during Sunday service surely isn’t something Jesus would do, is it? Bishop Lamor Whitehead, pastor of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York socked a congregant during a live streamed service last weekend. It's unclear what provoked Whitehead to become violent, but New...
Arrests in $1M robbery of Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead
NEW YORK - The NYPD says two men have been arrested for the robbery of a Brooklyn bishop while he was in the middle of a church service. It happened around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, July 24th inside the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Remsen Ave. in Canarsie. Bishop Lamor...
Cedella Marley receives international humanitarian award in NY
Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, has received the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) 2022 International Humanitarian Award for her distinguished impact on service. The gala held last Friday night at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, celebrates the AFJ’s 40th year of service in Jamaica and...
At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period
Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
Witness: Street vendor struck by stray bullet in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Two people were shot near the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Tuesday.Police say at least one of those victims was an innocent bystander.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the double shooting happened on Harlem's busiest block on West 125th Street.The Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building is steps away to the east, and the Apollo Theater is just steps away to the west. In between is the mobile phone store where the incident happened.A group of young men reportedly approached a 20-year-old man, shot him and ran away.One of the bullets hit a 47-year-old woman who runs...
East Harlem man helping the formerly incarcerated in his community
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem man says he is using his own troubled past to motivate and help young people in the Hispanic community. Julio Medina grew up in the Bronx. His mom came to New York City from Puerto Rico to chase the American Dream. Medina said his childhood was filled […]
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
4 men shot in Harlem
NEW YORK - 4 men standing on a Harlem street corner were shot on Tuesday night. The NYPD says it happened around 11:45 p.m. at W.116th Street and Frederick Douglas Blvd. A group of people was standing there when a man walked up with a gun and started shooting. A...
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York
It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
NYC Woman Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A New York woman claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Lisa Nicotra, of Staten Island, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Tuesday, July 26, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery reported on Monday, Sept. 26. The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63...
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
