NEW YORK -- Two people were shot near the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Tuesday.Police say at least one of those victims was an innocent bystander.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the double shooting happened on Harlem's busiest block on West 125th Street.The Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building is steps away to the east, and the Apollo Theater is just steps away to the west. In between is the mobile phone store where the incident happened.A group of young men reportedly approached a 20-year-old man, shot him and ran away.One of the bullets hit a 47-year-old woman who runs...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO