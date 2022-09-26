Read full article on original website
Sample ballots available for Nov. 8 election
Sample ballots are now available for the November 8 Election. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Logan County Election Board during normal business hours. Logan County Election Board Secretary, Sheleen Winscott, reminds...
Logan County filings September 28, 2022
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for September 28, 2022. CF-2022-160State of Oklahoma v. Cole, Ian A. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2022-284State of Oklahoma v. Roberts, Daniel Joseph. Civil Misc. (CV) CV-2022-160In Re: Application of Christina Morgan to Issue Title. CV-2022-161Kevin .Sorrell, et al v....
BOCC issues county-wide burn ban
The Board of County Commissioners of Logan County passed a resolution Friday morning enacting a county-wide burn ban until October 13, 2022. The ban takes place immediately. Commissioners will re-evaluate in two weeks to determine if the ban will be continued or allowed to expire. As of Monday morning, there are over 20 counties under county-wide bans.
City of Guthrie lands grants to build retail incubator
The City of Guthrie has been awarded two $50,000 grants, one from T-Mobile and the other being federally funded, to fund the construction of a pop-up shop park in downtown Guthrie. The park is to serve the community as a beautiful gathering space complete with pavilion, benches, picnic tables and shade trees.
Watch: Guthrie Football at Piedmont (Week 5)
The Guthrie Bluejays (4-0) are back on the road this week as they travel to Piedmont (4-1) to begin district play. The Kick-Off Show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Kick-Off at 7 p.m. Be sure to join Chris, Phil, and Ronnie with all the exciting action.
