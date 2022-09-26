Read full article on original website
‘Hundreds’ of Fatalities Caused by Hurricane Ian, According to Lee County Sheriff
Hurricane Ian has beaten the Florida coast, and the death toll may be rising. Carmine Marceno, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida, told "Good Morning America " that "fatalities are in the hundreds," but did not specify a number. Marceno also said “There are thousands of people that are waiting to be rescued.” Hurricane Ian is now considered the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S., when measured by wind speed.
Elderly Michigan Man Shoots 83-Year-Old Anti-Abortion Activist, Says It Was an 'Accident'
A 74-year-old Michigan man says he accidentally shot an 83-year-old anti-abortion activist who had argued with his wife and refused to leave their property. Richard Harvey said the shooting occurred after he heard his wife and the woman arguing, with his wife telling the woman to get off their property.
Florida Man Missing After Allegedly Trying to Jet Ski From South Florida to the Bahamas
Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Florida man who they say may have been attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Fifty-two-year-old Charles Walker was last seen on Pompano Beach on September 23 at around 5:00 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall as Strong Category 4 Storm Near Florida's Southwest Coast
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida, near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday. The hurricane is a strong Category 4 hurricane with winds close to 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The weather system is expected to move toward Orlando tonight, with strongest...
Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police
An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported. The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. The driver of the commercial semi-truck...
Young Woman's Body Discovered in Man's Car After Traffic Accident in North Carolina: Authorities
A woman’s body was found inside a North Carolina man’s car during the investigation of a traffic accident, according to reports. The Wilmington Police Department stated that the body was found after Zakreigh Baker, 27, rear-ended another vehicle that was parked at a stoplight, according to local outlet WWAY News.
