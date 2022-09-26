Hurricane Ian has beaten the Florida coast, and the death toll may be rising. Carmine Marceno, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida, told "Good Morning America " that "fatalities are in the hundreds," but did not specify a number. Marceno also said “There are thousands of people that are waiting to be rescued.” Hurricane Ian is now considered the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S., when measured by wind speed.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO