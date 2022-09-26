ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hundreds’ of Fatalities Caused by Hurricane Ian, According to Lee County Sheriff

Hurricane Ian has beaten the Florida coast, and the death toll may be rising. Carmine Marceno, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida, told "Good Morning America " that "fatalities are in the hundreds," but did not specify a number. Marceno also said “There are thousands of people that are waiting to be rescued.” Hurricane Ian is now considered the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S., when measured by wind speed.
