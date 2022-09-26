ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

City of Guthrie lands grants to build retail incubator

The City of Guthrie has been awarded two $50,000 grants, one from T-Mobile and the other being federally funded, to fund the construction of a pop-up shop park in downtown Guthrie. The park is to serve the community as a beautiful gathering space complete with pavilion, benches, picnic tables and shade trees.
GUTHRIE, OK
Logan County filings September 28, 2022

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for September 28, 2022. CF-2022-160State of Oklahoma v. Cole, Ian A. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2022-284State of Oklahoma v. Roberts, Daniel Joseph. Civil Misc. (CV) CV-2022-160In Re: Application of Christina Morgan to Issue Title. CV-2022-161Kevin .Sorrell, et al v....
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
New leader takes helm at local humane society

When Jena Barber started looking for a new leadership position at a local non-profit, the Piedmont woman was drawn to Pets & People. The non-profit humane society, which operates a no-kill animal shelter and rescue in eastern Canadian County, was searching for a new executive director. “What’s so great about...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
BOCC issues county-wide burn ban

The Board of County Commissioners of Logan County passed a resolution Friday morning enacting a county-wide burn ban until October 13, 2022. The ban takes place immediately. Commissioners will re-evaluate in two weeks to determine if the ban will be continued or allowed to expire. As of Monday morning, there are over 20 counties under county-wide bans.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
