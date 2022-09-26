Read full article on original website
guthrienewspage.com
City of Guthrie lands grants to build retail incubator
The City of Guthrie has been awarded two $50,000 grants, one from T-Mobile and the other being federally funded, to fund the construction of a pop-up shop park in downtown Guthrie. The park is to serve the community as a beautiful gathering space complete with pavilion, benches, picnic tables and shade trees.
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County filings September 28, 2022
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for September 28, 2022. CF-2022-160State of Oklahoma v. Cole, Ian A. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2022-284State of Oklahoma v. Roberts, Daniel Joseph. Civil Misc. (CV) CV-2022-160In Re: Application of Christina Morgan to Issue Title. CV-2022-161Kevin .Sorrell, et al v....
yukonprogressnews.com
New leader takes helm at local humane society
When Jena Barber started looking for a new leadership position at a local non-profit, the Piedmont woman was drawn to Pets & People. The non-profit humane society, which operates a no-kill animal shelter and rescue in eastern Canadian County, was searching for a new executive director. “What’s so great about...
guthrienewspage.com
BOCC issues county-wide burn ban
The Board of County Commissioners of Logan County passed a resolution Friday morning enacting a county-wide burn ban until October 13, 2022. The ban takes place immediately. Commissioners will re-evaluate in two weeks to determine if the ban will be continued or allowed to expire. As of Monday morning, there are over 20 counties under county-wide bans.
Max Westheimer Airport to host 16th annual Aviation Festival
If you've always dreamed of learning more about aircrafts that soar above the clouds, you won't want to miss the 16th annual Aviation Festival.
OKC VeloCity
Conventions coming to Oklahoma City
Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
KOCO
OKC FOP Foundation raising money to support family of officer killed in crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation started a fund to support the family of the police officer killed in a crash while off duty. Early Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police Sgt. Meagan Burke was involved in a head-on crash on Interstate 44 near Southwest 44th Street. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene, and police said another driver involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
KOCO
Norman mayor has vision of unity to push city forward
NORMAN, Okla. — The mayor of Norman has a vision of unity to push the city forward. There is a new vision for the city of Norman and how they plan to move forward with some major changes in the future. It’s a vision of unity for Norman and Mayor Larry Heikkila said a vision hasn’t been there in recent years but now a gameplan has to be made to push the city forward.
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma City companies, owner pay nearly
January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January (collectively Defendants) will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council approves purchase of accessible vans, grant for Norman Police Department
Norman City Council approved the purchase of vans accommodating individuals with disabilities, removing portions of lots and a grant for the Norman Police Department during a Tuesday meeting. The council approved the purchase of two Dodge ProMaster vans to be used by city transportation programs. The vehicles will cost around...
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
Oklahoma Daily
Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study
Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
OKC City Councilors angry about church demolition
City of OKC Council members were angry about the demolition of a beloved church landmark. They also appointed the Human Rights Commission. The post OKC City Councilors angry about church demolition appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon Czech Day parade features 111 entries
A parade featuring 111 entries will traverse downtown Yukon this Saturday to highlight the city’s epic Czech heritage celebration. Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. will present the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival Oct. 1 in Yukon, the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”. Thousands of people will line both sides of Main...
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
kosu.org
Signs pop up in Oklahoma City encouraging people to 'close the library'
Mysterious signs have been popping up in the Oklahoma City metro this week calling on residents to vote to “close the library,” on election day and attend a “book burning party,” the following week. They direct passersby to visit a Facebook page with no information about...
“This is an Oklahoma issue”: Interim study scrutinizes OTA turnpike plan
Plans for Oklahoma Turnpike expansion continue to cause concern for many people across the state.
