Would You Want To Actually Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
You would think, and I believe most of us are this way, that having your place of business deemed "haunted" is something that you wouldn't necessarily want. That's not the case with this Texas haunt. Go ahead and add The Blackness Haunted House to the list of actually haunted, haunted...
Which Tiny Panhandle Town Had First Phillips 66 In State Of Texas?
When you're driving down I-40, it's easy to not give a second thought to the tiny little towns that dot the landscape between here and wherever you're headed. Most of those little towns hold little more than some houses and a gas station or two. But sometimes, they are home to significant pieces of history.
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
The Mystery Surrounding Tri’s Marketplace in Amarillo
Driving down Washington Street the other day I noticed the parking lot at Tri's Marketplace was empty. Not something I expected to see. They had a Grand Opening just back in November of 2020. Do you remember back in 2020 when a lot of people were shutting down? Tri's Marketplace...
The Buc-ee’s Saga? Yeah, It Just Got a Bit More Interesting.
Lately, I've received several emails asking if we had any updates on Buc-ee's being built here in Amarillo. Well, I finally have SOME kind of update, but it may not be the update you're looking for, unfortunately. That said, it is definitely a very interesting development. The legal battle over...
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
What Exactly Happened On The WT Campus On Wednesday?
In case you missed it, there was a lot happening on the campus of West Texas A&M on Wednesday. According to news reports, officers from several agencies responded to what was thought to be a potential active shooter event. Fortunately, that wasn't the case. So, what exactly happened on the...
Amarillo Steak Challenge is Not a Challenge for All
I have always thought I could handle that 72 oz. steak challenge at the Big Texan. Really if you catch me on the right day there is no stopping me. I just have never been able to put my money where my mouth is. You know I never wanted to...
This Wrap Around Porch in Clarendon, TX Looks Amazing
To be completely honest I had no idea where Clarendon, TX was before I looked it up online, it’s not far from Amarillo which is quite a distance from us here in East Texas. But the reason I was looking into it is because I found a beautiful home that has one of the most beautiful wrap around porches that I have ever seen. While the real estate listing says this is your chance to be the king or queen of your own castle, I don’t see this place as a castle but it’s still very nice.
Evolution of the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, Day One to the Last Day
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair just wrapped its 99th year. This year's fair saw its challenges. I personally attended the fair twice this year. I went on the very first day and I went on the last day of the fair. A big change happened from Friday, September 16th to Saturday,...
Here Are Four Of The Amarillo Area’s Wonderful Pumpkin Farms
Fall is here, and that means pumpkin farms, corn mazes, and hayrides. The best part is that there is more than one option in the area, so you can find something that your whole family will enjoy. Here are four of the Amarillo area's pumpkin farms for you and the...
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck
One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
Don’t Step Right Up and Enjoy the Circus in Borger
Nothing is more fun than taking the family out and enjoying some time at the circus. All the death-defying acts and all of the animals to see. There are many memories to be made at a circus. I mean if it is actually happening that is. That is what happened...
I-27 Construction Finished? Ha! We’ve Still Got Two More Years.
Yesterday, I wrote about a survey that was done showing how dissatisfied Amarillo residents are with the maintenance of our roads and sidewalks. We also constantly complain about the amount of road work that seems to be happening all the time. The work they've been doing on I-27 feels like...
Could You Easily Survive A Spine Tingling Stay In Turkey Texas?
It's unassuming on the outside. Hotel Turkey looks like any other old hotel you would find in a small rural community. Some believe that Hotel Turkey has a lot more to it than what meets the eye. Think you could easily survive a spine tingling stay in Turkey, Texas?. The...
