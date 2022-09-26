ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Ravens: Wednesday injury reports

OL Ryan Bates (concussion) CB Christian Benford (hand) OL Dion Dawkins (illness) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) TE Dawson Knox (back/hip) CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee) Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2 but played last week. … Poyer did not play in Week 3.
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills injuries improving on some fronts for Ravens game: What McDermott said Friday

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Friday that cornerback Christian Benford, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Jake Kumerow have already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. He also added that newly-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who was on the practice squad but was seemingly set for an activation...
earnthenecklace.com

Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?

Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
Democrat and Chronicle

Dane Jackson saw how tenuous life in the NFL can be

Dane Jackson has been on the Bills practice field all week, but he’s wearing the red non-contact jersey which he admits isn’t exactly ideal. When you’re wearing the red jersey, that means you’re either a quarterback or a kicker who cannot be touched at any point in practice, or you’re a player who is injured and is being protected during the process of eventually getting back into the lineup.
CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson wins Nickelodeon Valuable Player award, slimes teammates

BALTIMORE -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was awarded the Week 3 Nickelodeon Valuable Player from Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime show."I want to thank you guys for this honor," Jackson said of the award. "You know, without my teammates, I wouldn't have this."Jackson then implemented a plan to "slime my guys," he said.As four of his teammates posed for a picture, he dumped Nickelodeon's famous green slime over their heads.He then declared himself the "slime king."Ravens coach John Harbaugh had tried to put some of the slime on Jackson but mostly failed in that endeavor.In the end, Harbaugh felt like he had managed to get more slime on himself."Coach ran pretty fast," Jackson said of the endeavor. "I ran faster."
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles intend to sign new lease committing team to remaining in Baltimore, document says

The Orioles intend to sign a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority committing the ball club to remaining in Baltimore even as the family of ailing owner Peter Angelos battles in court over control of the team, according to a document obtained by The Baltimore Sun. “As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club,” Orioles chairman and CEO John ...
