Buddy Matthews was let go by WWE last year and after a run in the indies, including NJPW, he made his way to AEW. He had a decent run as part of The House Of Black stable. Matthews last competed at AEW Grand Slam, where he and Brody King lost to Darby Allin and Sting. It was said Matthews was leaving the company right after this. This is despite the fact that he denied it.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO